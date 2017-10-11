Parex Resources Inc (PXT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc :Q4 guidance increase with LLA-34 drilling success.Parex Resources Inc - ‍increasing Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d​.Parex Resources Inc - ‍estimate working capital as at september 30, 2017 to be approximately $135 million, an increase of $42 million over December 31, 2016​.Parex Resources Inc - ‍Q3 2017 production was approximately 36,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day​.Parex Resources Inc - expect Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​.

Parex Resources announces approval of normal course issuer bid

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc ::Parex Resources announces approval of normal course issuer bid.Parex Resources Inc - pursuant to bid parex will purchase for cancellation, as it considers advisable, up to maximum of 7.7 million common shares of Co.Parex Resources Inc - bid will commence on September 13, 2017 and will terminate on September 12, 2018.

Parex Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc :Parex announces 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share $0.02.Parex Resources Inc - ‍quarterly production was 34,291 barrels of oil equivalent per day representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter​.Parex Resources Inc - ‍Parex expects to invest approximately $225 million in capital projects in 2017​.Parex Resources Inc qtrly ‍adjusted funds flow from operations $0.43 per share basic​.Parex Resources Inc - Q3 2017 production is expected to average above 36,000 Boe/d, q4 2017 production is expected to average above 38,000 Boe/d.Says full year 2017 average production is anticipated to exceed 35,000 Boe/d.Parex resources- FY 2017 capital expenditures forecast is approximately $225 million, which is high end of previous guidance range of $200-$225 million.

Parex Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.26

May 10 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc ::Parex Resources announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share $0.26.Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says quarterly production was 32,591 boe/d (99% crude oil), representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter.Says Parex still expects to invest $200 - $225 million in capital projects in 2017.Says it is expected that activity levels will increase significantly in second half of 2017.Parex Resources - expect 2017 capital expenditures budget, funds flow from operations to be about $200-$225 million and production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d.Parex Resources Inc says expect q2 2017 production to average 34,000 boe/d for an overall increase of approximately 10% for first half of year.Qtrly funds flow from operations of $0.44 (or c$0.58) per basic share.

Parex Resources announces 2016 Q4, full year results

Parex Resources Inc : Parex Resources announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results . Parex Resources Inc - funds flow from operations in q4 of 2016 was $51.8 million or $0.33 per share . Parex Resources Inc - expect q1 2017 production to average 32,000 boe/d compared to 31,049 boe/d in q4 2016 . Parex Resources Inc - at current oil prices, expect 2017 planned capital expenditures to be fully funded by funds flow from operations . Parex Resources Inc - sees fy total capital expenditures $200-$225 million . Parex Resources -qtrly average quarterly oil and natural gas production of 31,049 boe per day, an increase of 8.6% over prior year comparative period . Parex Resources Inc - sees fy average annual production 34,000-36,000 boe/d .Parex Resources Inc - developed a plan to drill 9 to 14 additional wells in 2017.

Parex Resources Inc says Wayne Foo to retire as CEO

Parex Resources Inc : Parex announces executive and board of directors appointments . Parex Resources Inc- Wayne Foo is to retire as chief executive officer of Parex .Parex Resources Inc - Dave Taylor, Parex' current president, will assume role of president and chief executive officer.

Parex Resources sees FY production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d

Parex reports qtrly FFO $0.30

Parex Resources Inc : Quarterly oil and natural gas production was 29,754 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D), up nine percent . Parex Resources Inc- qtrly FFO $0.30 .Parex announces 2016 third quarter results highlighted by the Jacana field continued development.

Parex sees 2017 full year production: 34,000-36,000 BOPD

