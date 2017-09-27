PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PZ Cussons says remains on track to deliver FY growth in operating profits

Sept 27 (Reuters) - PZ CUSSONS PLC ::"DESPITE TOUGH TRADING CONDITIONS IN MOST MARKETS WHICH HAVE BEEN EVIDENT IN Q1 AND WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR FULL YEAR"."REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFITS".PZ CUSSONS - IN NIGERIA, NAIRA HAS BEEN STABLE AGAINST US DOLLAR ON INTERBANK MARKET AND HAS STRENGTHENED SLIGHTLY ON SECONDARY MARKET AS A RESULT OF IMPROVED DOLLAR LIQUIDITY LEVELS.HOWEVER, NAIRA CREDIT AVAILABILITY IN TRADE HAS TIGHTENED IN RECENT MONTHS AND ENVIRONMENT FOR CONSUMERS REMAINS CHALLENGING FOLLOWING VERY SIGNIFICANT COST INFLATION OF RECENT YEARS.IN NIGERIA, RECENT PERFORMANCE IN PERSONAL CARE AND HOME CARE AND IN PZ WILMAR JOINT VENTURE HAS BEEN ROBUST."IN UK, IT IS INCREASINGLY CLEAR THAT CONSUMERS ARE SHOPPING CAUTIOUSLY REFLECTING GENERAL COST INFLATION OUTSTRIPPING WAGE GROWTH, AND BROADER ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY".IN AUSTRALIA, THERE HAS BEEN AN IMPROVED PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL CATEGORIES OF PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE AND FOOD & NUTRITION."NUMBER OF INITIATIVES ACROSS NIGERIA BUSINESS, INCLUDING DISTRIBUTION EXPANSION AND NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES, ARE PLANNED FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR".

PZ Cussons reports FY pretax profit of 103.5 mln pounds

July 25 (Reuters) - PZ CUSSONS PLC ::FY REVENUE OF 809.2 MLN STG VERSUS 821.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 103.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 103.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 16.85 PENCE.DECLARE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5.61 PENCE.TOTAL DIVIDEND 8.28 PENCE PER SHARE.SAYS GROUP REMAINS WELL PLACED TO DELIVER FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS AND, WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET, TO PURSUE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AS THEY ARISE.

PZ Cussons says FY performance has been in line with expectations

June 15 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc :Board is pleased to announce that overall performance of group has been in line with expectations.Group's balance sheet remains strong with cash generation for period also in line with expectations.In nigeria, whilst liquidity has improved during H2, availability of us dollars at interbank rate remains low resulting in need to continue accessing secondary market.In Nigeria, all business units across personal care, home care, electricals and food & nutrition have continued to trade relatively well.Strength and agility of group's brand portfolio is underpinning solid performance in all regions and new product launches are performing well.Group's balance sheet remains strong and well placed to pursue new opportunities as they arise.Performance in smaller markets of Poland and Greece has been in line with expectations.

PZ Cussons says FY outlook in line with expectations

PZ Cussons Plc : Trading update in respect of period 25 January 2017 to 12 April 2017. . Overall performance of group has been in line with expectations. . Cash generation for period also in line with expectations. . In UK, performance in washing and bathing division robust; impact of margin improvement initiatives offset higher costs due to weaker pound . Europe - in beauty division, performance has been good across Sanctuary, St Tropez, Charles Worthington and Fudge . Performance in smaller markets of Thailand and Middle East has been in line with expectations . Performance in smaller markets of Ghana And Kenya has been in line with expectations. . Outlook for financial year ending 31 may remains in line with expectations. . In Nigeria, there has been some improvement in liquidity in both interbank and secondary markets . All business units across personal care, home care, electricals and food & nutrition have traded relatively well . Performance in smaller markets of Ghana and Kenya has been in line with expectations. .Group's balance sheet remains strong and well placed to pursue new opportunities as they arise..

Pz cussons gives H1 trading update

Pz Cussons Plc : Says brand renovation and innovation will underpin trading result in second half in Europe and Asia .Says trading update in respect of half year to 30 November 2016..

PZ Cussons says performance for 4 months in line with expectations

PZ Cussons Plc : AGM trading statement for period June 1 to Sept. 27 2016 . Overall performance of the group during the period has been in line with expectations . Cash generation during the period also in line with expectations . In the beauty division, a poor summer has adversely affected sales of St Tropez in the UK, however sales in the U.S. have been particularly strong .Brand portfolio and new product pipeline, and a continued focus on costs, leaves group well placed to manage challenging trading conditions.

PZ Cussons says full-year profit before tax down 5.3 pct

PZ Cussons Plc : FY (not H1) revenue growth 5.9 pct and operating profit flat on constant currency, strong performance in Europe offsetting a difficult trading in Africa . Profit before tax 103.0 mln stg versus 108.8 mln stg (fixes typo) . Final dividend 5.5 pence per share . Total dividend 8.11 pence per share .FY revenue 821.2 mln stg versus 819.1 mln stg.

PZ Cussons says full year performance in line with expectations

PZ Cussons Plc : Performance of group for year ended 31 May 2016 has been in line with expectations .Financial position of group remains strong with cash generation also in line with expectations.

PZ Cussons Plc declares interim dividend

PZ Cussons Plc:Says an interim dividend of 2.61p per share for the half-year to 30 Nov 2015 (30 Nov 2014: 2.61p) has been declared totalling £10.9 million (30 Nov 2014: £11.2 million).Dividend is payable on 7 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 Feb 2016.