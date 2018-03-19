Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's Bank Pekao says plans dividend of 7.9 zloty per share

March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA) ::Poland's Bank Pekao says it plans to pay out a dividend of 7.9 zloty ($2.31) per share or 99.3 percent of its 2017 unconsolidated net profit.The total amount of the dividend will be 2.074 billion zloty.The planned dividend record date will be July 6, while the actual pay out will be conducted on July 20.A year earlier dividend amounted to 8.68 zloty per share..

PZU appoints Pawel Surowka as chief executive

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU) : The supervisory board of Poland's largest insurer, PZU, has appointed Pawel Surowka as the company's chief executive officer for a term ending in 2018 . Surowka worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2007 until 2013 representing the bank and building relations with prospective clients in central and eastern Europe .In June last year, he was appointed chief executive of the life insurance subsidiary of PZU, PZU Zycie.

Polish PZU says strikes deal with unions over layoffs

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen PZU SA : Poland's biggest insurer said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with trade unions regarding the planned layoffs, which are to take place between March 24 and December 18. . PZU said it was not able to assess savings connected to the job cuts, or the final number of people who will loose their jobs. .PZU said earlier that 1944 people will be subject to restructuring, and that it aims to make redundant 956 of the group's employees. [nFWN1GM0RE].

Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue

PZU SA : Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday. [nL5N1F71WS] . PZU also said that the issue may be conducted on the domestic or international market. ($1 = 4.0668 zlotys) For further coverage The original statement available at [nEM1489490} (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539724; Reuters Messaging: marcin.goclowski.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: PZU BONDS/.

PZU to publish dividend policy in coming weeks - CEO

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU wants to publish its dividend policy in the next few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . Krupinski said he would like to maintain the current dividend yield in the horizon of the new strategy which spans until 2020. . Krupinski also said that there was no need to assume that dividends would be lowered. . He said that PZU does not want its dividend yield to differ from those of other insurance companies. . PZU's current dividend yield stands at about 7.5 percent. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU CEO says plans further investment in banks

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU plans further investment in the banking sector, the company's chief executive Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . "We still want to invest in the banking sector. It will consolidate around 5-6 players," Krupinski said. . Reuters reported earlier this week citing sources that Krupinski is flying to Milan for talks on buying Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA , from its owner, the Italian bank UniCredit . Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU plans to reverse negative results trend this year

Poland's PZU : Polish state-run insurer PZU expects to reverse the negative trend in its results this year, Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday. . The CEO added PZU plans to unveil its new dividend policy and company strategy within months, aimed at cost cuts, investments, and innovations. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU says plans dividend at 2.08 PLN/share

PZU SA : Poland's state-run insurer PZU said on Friday it plans to pay out a dividend of 2.08 PLN/share from 2015 profit. . Eastern Europe's largest insurer added the payout amounts to almost 1.8 billion zlotys ($456.5 million) and is in line with company policy of handing out 50-100 percent of profit. . The group closed 2015 with net profit at 2.34 billion zlotys. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] ($1 = 3.9429 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).