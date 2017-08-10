Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc :Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017.Q2 earnings per share C$1.09.Q2 revenue C$1.03 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.02 billion.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Quebecor Inc says Videotron's average monthly revenue per user(3) ("ARPU") was up $10.27 (7.2%) from $143.01 in Q2 of 2016 to $153.28 in Q2 of 2017.Quebecor Inc says subscriber connections to mobile telephony service increased by 32,400 (3.5%) and subscriptions to Club Illico by 13,100 (4.0%) in Q2 of 2017.

Quebecor says sale of Videotron's Advanced Wireless Services Spectrum Licence to Rogers Communications Canada

June 9 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc ::Quebecor says sale of Videotron's Advanced Wireless Services Spectrum Licence to Rogers Communications Canada for about $184 million.Quebecor says sale will notably assist in funding Videotron's ongoing network investment plans in Quebec & Eastern Ontario.

Quebecor Inc Q4 EPS C$1.01

Quebecor Inc : Quebecor inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 consolidated results . Q4 earnings per share c$1.01 . Q4 revenue c$1.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$1.05 billion . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quebecor inc - videotron's arpu $148.56 in q4 of 2016 compared with $140.19 in same period of 2015.

Quebecor says Pierre Karl Péladeau resumes role of CEO

Quebecor Inc : Pierre Karl Péladeau returns to Quebecor as president and ceo, Pierre Dion appointed chairman of the board of Quebecor media .Quebecor Inc - Brian Mulroney will remain chairman of board of quebecor..

Quebecor Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

Quebecor Inc : Quebecor Inc announces Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.08 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quebecor Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

Quebecor Inc : Q2 earnings per share C$0.08 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Quebecor Inc announces q2 2016 results .Q2 revenue C$992.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$999.9 million.

Quebecor reports adjusted earnings of $0.57 per basic share

Quebecor Inc : Quebecor inc. Announces q2 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.57 per basic share . Qtrly revenue $992.5 million, up $28.7 million . Qtrly earnings of $0.08 per basic share .Qtrly subscriber connections to mobile telephony service up 33,200 (4.2%) from the previous quarter.

Quebecor posts Q1 earnings of C$0.57/share

Quebecor Inc : Quebecor Inc announces 29% increase in quarterly dividend and reports consolidated results for Q1 2016 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.57 . Q1 revenue C$975.4 million versus i/b/e/s view C$975.9 million . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly dividend on class A multiple voting shares and class b subordinate voting shares increased 29% from $0.035 to $0.045 per share.