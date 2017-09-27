Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oxford Immunotec announces update in patent infringement litigation
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 09:25am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc :Oxford Immunotec announces update in patent infringement litigation.Says ‍court denied company's motion​.Says ‍court further noted that if co "prevails at trial, it is likely that infringing aspects of qft plus will be permanently enjoined"​.Says ‍court believed company was not likely to suffer irreparable harm from qft-plus during few months remaining before trial​.  Full Article

Bookrunner says Qiagen transaction priced at 30 pct premium on upsized $400 mln issue size
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 07:56am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Qiagen Nv :BOOKRUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION WILL PRICE AT 0.50% COUPON AND 30% PREMIUM ON AN UPSIZED $400M ISSUE SIZE.BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSE AT 13:15 UKT / 14:15 CET IN QIAGEN DEAL.  Full Article

Bookrunner says orders below mids risk missing Qiagen deal
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 05:45am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Qiagen Nv ::BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW MIDS RISK MISSING, FURTHER DETAILS TO FOLLOW ON BOOKS CLOSE IN QIAGEN DEAL.  Full Article

Qiagen upgrades 2017 sales guidance after solid first half
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 09:22am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv :Says q2 net sales $349.0 million (+4% actual); adjusted net sales $349.6 million (+5% actual, +7% CER vs. +5-6% CER guidance).Says upgrades 2017 adjusted sales outlook after solid h1.Says now expects 7% cer growth.Says keeps adjusted eps target before restructuring of $1.25-1.27 cer.  Full Article

HTG Molecular Diagnostics initiates second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V.
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 09:00am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc ::HTG Molecular Diagnostics - initiation of second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V..  Full Article

Diasorin signs collaboration with QIAGEN to expand LIAISON test menu
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 11:58am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SPA ::SIGNS COLLABORATION WITH QIAGEN <<>> TO DEVELOP NEW TESTS FOR DIASORIN’S LIAISON FAMILY OF ANALYZERS BASED ON REVIEW AND SELECTION PROCESS INVOLVING QIAGEN’S ASSAY TECHNOLOGIES.  Full Article

QIAGEN says ‍French health system approves reimbursement of it's QuantiFERON latent TB test​
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 08:04am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv :Says ‍french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test​.  Full Article

Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 04:05pm EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc : :Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation.Oxford Immunotec- favorable Markman claim construction ruling by judge in patent infringement lawsuit against Qiagen,Quest Diagnostics,Laboratory Corp.  Full Article

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc enters statement of work with subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 05:45pm EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc : :HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V.HTG Molecular- co, Qiagen expected to do development work for initial phase of project leading to development of sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay.HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - Qiagen will pay co low single digit millions of dollars for initial phase development work performed under sow.HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - co and Qiagen will also share in any net profits generated by initial phase.  Full Article

Qiagen NV's Quantiferon-Tb Gold plus gains U.S. FDA approval
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 09:12am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV ::Qiagen's Quantiferon®-Tb Gold plus gains U.S. FDA approval.Qiagen Nv - U.S. Commercialization of Quantiferon®-Tb Gold Plus is planned to begin later this year.  Full Article

