Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oxford Immunotec announces update in patent infringement litigation

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc :Oxford Immunotec announces update in patent infringement litigation.Says ‍court denied company's motion​.Says ‍court further noted that if co "prevails at trial, it is likely that infringing aspects of qft plus will be permanently enjoined"​.Says ‍court believed company was not likely to suffer irreparable harm from qft-plus during few months remaining before trial​.

Bookrunner says Qiagen transaction priced at 30 pct premium on upsized $400 mln issue size

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Qiagen Nv :BOOKRUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION WILL PRICE AT 0.50% COUPON AND 30% PREMIUM ON AN UPSIZED $400M ISSUE SIZE.BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSE AT 13:15 UKT / 14:15 CET IN QIAGEN DEAL.

Bookrunner says orders below mids risk missing Qiagen deal

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Qiagen Nv ::BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW MIDS RISK MISSING, FURTHER DETAILS TO FOLLOW ON BOOKS CLOSE IN QIAGEN DEAL.

Qiagen upgrades 2017 sales guidance after solid first half

July 27 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv :Says q2 net sales $349.0 million (+4% actual); adjusted net sales $349.6 million (+5% actual, +7% CER vs. +5-6% CER guidance).Says upgrades 2017 adjusted sales outlook after solid h1.Says now expects 7% cer growth.Says keeps adjusted eps target before restructuring of $1.25-1.27 cer.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics initiates second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V.

July 27 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc ::HTG Molecular Diagnostics - initiation of second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V..

Diasorin signs collaboration with QIAGEN to expand LIAISON test menu

June 22 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SPA ::SIGNS COLLABORATION WITH QIAGEN << >> TO DEVELOP NEW TESTS FOR DIASORIN’S LIAISON FAMILY OF ANALYZERS BASED ON REVIEW AND SELECTION PROCESS INVOLVING QIAGEN’S ASSAY TECHNOLOGIES.

QIAGEN says ‍French health system approves reimbursement of it's QuantiFERON latent TB test​

June 22 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv :Says ‍french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test​.

Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation

June 15 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc : :Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation.Oxford Immunotec- favorable Markman claim construction ruling by judge in patent infringement lawsuit against Qiagen,Quest Diagnostics,Laboratory Corp.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc enters statement of work with subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V

June 14 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc : :HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V.HTG Molecular- co, Qiagen expected to do development work for initial phase of project leading to development of sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay.HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - Qiagen will pay co low single digit millions of dollars for initial phase development work performed under sow.HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - co and Qiagen will also share in any net profits generated by initial phase.

Qiagen NV's Quantiferon-Tb Gold plus gains U.S. FDA approval

June 8 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV ::Qiagen's Quantiferon®-Tb Gold plus gains U.S. FDA approval.Qiagen Nv - U.S. Commercialization of Quantiferon®-Tb Gold Plus is planned to begin later this year.