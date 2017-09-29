Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Qinetiq Group Plc ::‍TRADING HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS SINCE HY AND OUTLOOK FOR OVERALL GROUP PERFORMANCE THIS FINANCIAL YEAR IS UNCHANGED​.QINETIQ GROUP PLC - ‍TRADING HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND OUTLOOK FOR OVERALL GROUP PERFORMANCE THIS FINANCIAL YEAR IS UNCHANGED​.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - QINETIQ GROUP PLC ::‍ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY PLACED C$4.7 MLN ORDER WITH QINETIQ TARGET SYSTEMS FOR OVER 40 HAMMERHEAD UNMANNED SURFACE VEHICLE TARGETS, VARIOUS PAYLOADS.ORDER WAS PLACED UNDER AN EXISTING FIVE-YEAR, C$35 MLN FRAMEWORK CONTRACT WITH CANADIAN DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE, AWARDED IN MAY 2016​.

July 19 (Reuters) - Qinetiq Group Plc ::Reconfirms its outlook for FY18 from its preliminary results​.‍In EMEA services division orders have been slower than expected with some customer contract award decisions deferred or delayed​.Trading environment remains dynamic, particularly in UK following recent general election, and presents both opportunities and challenges​.Expect steady progress in FY18, excluding non-recurring benefits in FY17, supported by revenue growth.Says ‍continue to expect EMEA services division to deliver modest revenue growth in FY18​.Lower baseline profit rate for single source contracts continues to represent headwind for operating margins in EMEA services division​.Says ‍expect global products division to grow in FY18.

QinetiQ North America signs reseller agreement with Border States

QinetiQ North America :Finalized a distributor agreement with Border States Electrica to resell QNA's linewatch low and medium voltage sensor systems.

QinetiQ North America awarded contract to support delivery of EMALS and AAG on U.S. Navy's next aircraft carrier

QinetiQ North America: QinetiQ North America awarded contract to support delivery of EMALS and AAG on the U.S. Navy's next aircraft carrier .Confirmed a $41 million definitized contract with General Atomics in San Diego, California, awarded in September 2016.

Qinetiq buys Meggitt Target Systems

Qinetiq Group Plc :Enhances position in global test and evaluation through acquisition of Meggitt Target Systems.

Qinetiq Group Plc : 5% increase in interim dividend in line with commitment to a progressive dividend; £17m remaining of share buyback programme . 94% of fy17 revenue under contract, consistent with prior period (90%) . Orders increase due to £109m 11-year renewal for uk naval combat system integration support services (ncsiss) and $28m us aircraft carrier orders . Maintaining expectations for group performance in current financial year . Transformation programme on track to improve customer focus and competitiveness . H1 revenue 361.8 million stg versus 370.9 million stg year ago . H1 underlying operating profit rose 4 percent to 51.9 million stg .Interim dividend 2 penceper share.

QinetiQ Group Plc :Maintaining its expectations for group performance this financial year..

Qinetiq Group Plc : Trading during q1 was in line with expectations. .Reaffirms its previous guidance for performance in full year to 31 march 2017 as set out in its preliminary results announcement dated 26 may 2016..

Qinetiq Group says David Mellors steps down as CFO

Qinetiq Group Plc : David Mellors to step down as chief financial officer of Qinetiq. .David will leave Qinetiq on Dec. 31 2016 and search for a new chief financial officer is already underway..