QSC AG (QSCG.DE)

QSC to spin off telecommunications business into subsidiary

Aug 30 (Reuters) - QSC AG ::TO SPIN OFF TELECOMMUNICATIONS BUSINESS INTO A SUBSIDIARY.TO POOL NETWORK OPERATIONS, NETWORK SERVICES AND ENTIRE MANAGEMENT OF PRELIMINARY AND END PRODUCTS FOR CORPORATE CUSTOMERS AND RESELLERS.NEW STRUCTURE INTENDED TO MAKE IT EASIER TO ENTER INTO COOPERATIONS AND PARTICIPATIONS AND ACCELERATE IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW BUSINESS MODELS WITH PARTNERS.NEW COMPANY WILL HAVE AROUND 400 EMPLOYEES, GENERATE REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 200 MILLION AND SERVE MORE THAN 25,000 CORPORATE CUSTOMERS.

QSC H1 net profit up at 1.1 million euros

Aug 7 (Reuters) - QSC AG :DGAP-NEWS: QSC FIRMS UP NET INCOME AND POSTS FURTHER CLOUD REVENUE GROWTH.H1 NET PROFIT 1.1 MILLION EUR.H1 EBIT 4.4 MILLION EUR.‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME RISES TO EUR 1.1 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​.‍AT EUR 20.2 MILLION, H1 EBITDA WAS VIRTUALLY AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL​.H1 REVENUES FELL YEAR-ON-YEAR BY EUR 22.1 MILLION TO EUR 175.9 MILLION.‍QSC EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW OF MORE THAN EUR 8.4 MILLION IN 2017​.CAN CONFIRM ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST.

QSC AG: Frankfurter Leben Group to procure entire IT landscape from QSC's Pure Enterprise Cloud

June 21 (Reuters) - QSC AG ::DGAP-NEWS: FRANKFURTER LEBEN GROUP TO PROCURE ENTIRE IT LANDSCAPE FROM QSC'S PURE ENTERPRISE CLOUD.

QSC Q1 revenues down at EUR 88.7 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - QSC AG ::Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER.WITH CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 0.6 MILLION, CLOUD AND ICT PROVIDER QSC RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN Q1 OF 2017.COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR, CLOUD REVENUES ROSE BY 117% TO EUR 5.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017.CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2017.

Telefónica Deutschland and QSC AG extend cooperation

QSC AG :Telefónica Deutschland and QSC AG extend cooperation in fixed-network connections for corporate customers.

QSC FY 2016 net loss widens to 25.1 million euros

QSC AG : FY EBITDA 37.1 million euros ($39.33 million) as against 42.2 million euros one year earlier . FY net loss 25.1 million euros versus 13.2 million euros loss year ago . Outlook for 2017: higher free cash flow and stable EBITDA despite lower revenues . Revenues of 386.0 million euros in 2016, as against 402.4 million euros in 2015 .2017: QSC plans revenues of 355-365 million euros and EBITDA of 36-40 million euros.

QSC unit Q-loud GmbH takes over takes over EnergyCam-Technologie

QSC AG :Unit Q-loud GmbH takes over EnergyCam-Technologie from Fast Forward AG.

QSC completes cost-cutting programme with one-off write-downs

QSC AG : Is completing its two-year cost-cutting programme at end of 2016. Cumulative savings have significantly exceeded figure of 20 million euros targeted for 2016 . Has now decided to recognize a one-off write-down of 13.9 million euros on this segment's goodwill and intangible assets in 2016 consolidated financial statements . Will also be parting company with its subsidiary FTAPI Software GmbH in context of a management buyout. This will result in one-off write-downs of 1.5 million euros .Decisions will not impact on full-year forecast for 2016.

QSC says Q2 consolidated net income swings to profit of EUR 0.2 mln

QSC AG : Gains further earnings strength in strong quarter . Q2 revenue 99.2 million euros ($110.12 million) versus 100.9 million euros year ago . Q2 EBITDA 10.7 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago . Q2 EBIT 2.0 million euros . Q2 consolidated net income came to 0.2 million euros, as against -2.7 million euros in Q2 of 2015 .After strong first half of 2016, can confirm forecast presented at end of February.

Max21 Management und Beteiligungen: Pawisda Systems gains QSC as distributor for Binect

Max21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :Pawisda Systems GmbH gains QSC as distributor for Binect.