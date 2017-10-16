Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc ::Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014.Says maturity date of credit facility under credit agreement dated Oct 27, 2014 was extended from Dec 12, 2019 to Oct 13, 2022 - SEC Filing .Says extension was through existing revolving credit commitments termination, entry to amendment no. 3 to credit agreement.
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025.Issuers priced their previously announced offering of 5.0% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025.Restaurant Brands International- issuers upsized offering of Sept 2017 Senior Notes from an aggregate principal amount of $1,300 million to $1,500 million.September 2017 Senior Notes were priced at a price equal to 100.500% of their face value.
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc -:Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering.Issuers priced previously announced offering of 5% second lien 2025 senior notes at 100% of their face value.Issuers upsized offering of 2025 senior secured notes to $1.3 billion from $1 billion.
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of second lien senior secured notes offering.Issuers launched offering of $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of second lien senior secured notes due 2025.To use proceeds from offering to redeem portion of issuers' outstanding 6.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2022.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc ::Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain.Restaurant brands international inc - has entered into an agreement with a joint venture partner to develop and grow Tim Hortons brand in Spain.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands International Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51.Q2 earnings per share $0.37.Q2 revenue $1.133 billion versus $1.04 billion.Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Restaurant Brands International qtrly comparable sales growth, in constant currency, of loss of 0.8% at tim hortons, growth of 3.9% at Burger King.Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly Tim Horton total revenues $ 772.3 million versus $759.8 million.Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly Burger King total revenues $293.7 million versus $280.4 million.Qtrly system-wide sales growth, in constant currency, of 2.6% at Tim Hortons, 10.6% at Burger King.
May 17 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands says unit entered indenture in connection with issuance, sale of $1.50 billion of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes due 2024.Issuers expect to use proceeds from issuance of notes to redeem co's outstanding 9% cumulative class A compounding preferred shares.
