Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc ::Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014​.Says maturity date of ‍credit facility under credit agreement dated Oct 27, 2014 was extended from Dec 12, 2019 to Oct 13, 2022 - SEC Filing ​.Says extension was through existing revolving credit commitments termination, entry to amendment no. 3 to credit agreement​.

Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025.Issuers priced their previously announced offering of 5.0% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025.Restaurant Brands International- issuers upsized offering of Sept 2017 Senior Notes from an aggregate principal amount of $1,300 million to $1,500 million.September 2017 Senior Notes were priced at a price equal to 100.500% of their face value.

Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025.Restaurant Brands International Inc - September 2017 senior notes being offered will be issued as additional notes under indenture dated August 28, 2017​.Restaurant Brands International Inc - September 2017 senior notes will be treated as a single series with August 2017 senior notes​.Restaurant Brands International Inc - ‍ September 2017 senior notes will have substantially same terms as those of August 2017 senior notes​.Restaurant Brands - to use proceeds from offering of Sept 2017 senior notes to redeem issuers' outstanding 6.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2022​.Restaurant Brands International - ‍launched an offering of $1,300 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025​.

Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025.Restaurant Brands - ‍co, 1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Co​ launched offering of $1,300 million of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025.Restaurant Brands International Inc - ‍Sept 2017 senior notes being offered will be issued as additional notes under indenture dated August 28, 2017​.

Restaurant Brands International announces pricing and upsizing senior secured notes offering

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc -:Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering.Issuers priced previously announced offering of 5% second lien 2025 senior notes at 100% of their face value.Issuers upsized offering of 2025 senior secured notes to $1.3 billion from $1 billion.

Restaurant Brands launches second lien senior secured notes offering

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of second lien senior secured notes offering.Issuers launched offering of $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of second lien senior secured notes due 2025​.To use proceeds from offering to redeem portion of issuers' outstanding 6.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2022​.

Restaurant Brands International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years.

Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Spain

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc ::Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain.Restaurant brands international inc - ‍has entered into an agreement with a joint venture partner to develop and grow Tim Hortons brand in Spain​.

Restaurant Brands International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands International Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51.Q2 earnings per share $0.37.Q2 revenue $1.133 billion versus $1.04 billion.Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Restaurant Brands International qtrly comparable sales growth, in constant currency, of loss of 0.8% at tim hortons, growth of 3.9% at Burger King.Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly Tim Horton total revenues $ 772.3 million versus $759.8 million.Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly Burger King total revenues $293.7 million versus $280.4 million.Qtrly system-wide sales growth, in constant currency, of 2.6% at Tim Hortons, 10.6% at Burger King.

Restaurant Brands says unit entered indenture in connection with issuance, sale of $1.50 billion of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes

May 17 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :Restaurant Brands says unit entered indenture in connection with issuance, sale of $1.50 billion of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes due 2024.Issuers expect to use proceeds from issuance of notes to redeem co's outstanding 9% cumulative class A compounding preferred shares.