Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO

Oct 13 (Reuters) - WILAN::WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO.‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​.WI-LAN SAYS ACQUIRED ‍PATENTS WERE ORIGINALLY OWNED BY WAVE SYSTEMS AND WERE OFFERED FOR SALE AS PART OF A CORPORATE REORGANIZATION​.

Quarterhill's unit, Samsung Electronics enter into license agreement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :Subsidiary Wi-LAN inc has entered into a new comprehensive license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.Terms of this agreement are confidential.New license agreement expands upon patent rights previously granted to Samsung in wireless license agreement announced in 2013​.

Quarterhill company International Road Dynamics awarded US $4.23 mln contract

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc ::International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill company, awarded US $4.23 million contract.Quarterhill Inc says ‍under the agreement, IRD will provide installation, repair, service, and calibration at 95 TMS locations across state​.Quarterhill - ‍new 5-year contract valued at US $4.23 million with Oklahoma department of transportation for traffic monitoring systems maintenance, service​.

Wi-Lan Inc's unit entered settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wi-LAN Inc::Co's subsidiary, Anton Innovations Inc entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd.Consideration paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.

Wilan unit enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wi-Lan Inc :Wilan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility.Co's unit, Smart Wearable Technologies Inc., and Motorola Mobility, LLC have entered into a settlement agreement.Dispute between parties has been resolved.Consideration paid to Wilan and all other terms of agreement are confidential.

Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac

July 31 (Reuters) - Wilan:Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac.Wi-Lan Inc says consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.Wi-Lan Inc says its unit Anton Innovation Inc has entered into a patent license agreement with Getac Inc.

International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract

July 25 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract.Under terms of contract, IRD will provide ongoing maintenance and technical support services for a five-year period.Unit, International Road Dynamics, awarded a new five-year contract with British Columbia Ministry Of Transportation And Infrastructure.IRD awarded contract for continuation of maintenance and services for weigh2gobc program.

Wilan, a quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon

June 13 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :Wilan, a Quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon.Consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential​.Its wholly-owned subsidiary Wi-lan inc has entered into a patent license agreement with amazon.com inc.License resolves litigation pending in Germany.

Wi-lan entered into wireless patent license agreement with Ericsson

June 12 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :Quarterhill Inc says wholly-owned subsidiary Wi-lan has entered into a wireless patent license agreement with Ericsson.License agreement resolves lte wireless litigations pending between wilan, ericsson in southern District Of Florida, eastern District Of Texas.Consideration and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.

A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia

May 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp :On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668.Polaris Innovations Limited has not yet responded to actions.On May 9, co filed motion to stay action pending final resolution of ipr of U.S. Patents nos. 7,886,122; 7,124,325; and 8,161,344.