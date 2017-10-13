Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments

WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 10:00am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - WILAN::WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO.‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​.WI-LAN SAYS ACQUIRED ‍PATENTS WERE ORIGINALLY OWNED BY WAVE SYSTEMS AND WERE OFFERED FOR SALE AS PART OF A CORPORATE REORGANIZATION​.  Full Article

Quarterhill's unit, Samsung Electronics enter into license agreement
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 05:05pm EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :Subsidiary Wi-LAN inc has entered into a new comprehensive license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.Terms of this agreement are confidential.New license agreement expands upon patent rights previously granted to Samsung in wireless license agreement announced in 2013​.  Full Article

Quarterhill company International Road Dynamics awarded US $4.23 mln contract
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 06:30am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc ::International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill company, awarded US $4.23 million contract.Quarterhill Inc says ‍under the agreement, IRD will provide installation, repair, service, and calibration at 95 TMS locations across state​.Quarterhill - ‍new 5-year contract valued at US $4.23 million with Oklahoma department of transportation for traffic monitoring systems maintenance, service​.  Full Article

Wi-Lan Inc's unit entered settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 02:23pm EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wi-LAN Inc::Co's subsidiary, Anton Innovations Inc entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd.Consideration paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.  Full Article

Wilan unit enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 01:38pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wi-Lan Inc :Wilan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility.Co's unit, Smart Wearable Technologies Inc., and Motorola Mobility, LLC have entered into a settlement agreement.Dispute between parties has been resolved.Consideration paid to Wilan and all other terms of agreement are confidential.  Full Article

Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 10:11am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Wilan:Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac.Wi-Lan Inc says consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.Wi-Lan Inc says its unit Anton Innovation Inc has entered into a patent license agreement with Getac Inc.  Full Article

International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 11:00am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract.Under terms of contract, IRD will provide ongoing maintenance and technical support services for a five-year period.Unit, International Road Dynamics, awarded a new five-year contract with British Columbia Ministry Of Transportation And Infrastructure.IRD awarded contract for continuation of maintenance and services for weigh2gobc program.  Full Article

Wilan, a quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 10:00am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :Wilan, a Quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon.Consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential​.Its wholly-owned subsidiary Wi-lan inc has entered into a patent license agreement with amazon.com inc.License resolves litigation pending in Germany.  Full Article

Wi-lan entered into wireless patent license agreement with Ericsson
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 10:00am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :Quarterhill Inc says wholly-owned subsidiary Wi-lan has entered into a wireless patent license agreement with Ericsson.License agreement resolves lte wireless litigations pending between wilan, ericsson in southern District Of Florida, eastern District Of Texas.Consideration and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.  Full Article

A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 04:38pm EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp :On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668.Polaris Innovations Limited has not yet responded to actions.On May 9, co filed motion to stay action pending final resolution of ipr of U.S. Patents nos. 7,886,122; 7,124,325; and 8,161,344.  Full Article

