Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO
Oct 13 (Reuters) - WILAN::WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO.WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT.WI-LAN SAYS ACQUIRED PATENTS WERE ORIGINALLY OWNED BY WAVE SYSTEMS AND WERE OFFERED FOR SALE AS PART OF A CORPORATE REORGANIZATION. Full Article
Quarterhill's unit, Samsung Electronics enter into license agreement
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc
Quarterhill company International Road Dynamics awarded US $4.23 mln contract
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc
Wi-Lan Inc's unit entered settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wi-LAN Inc::Co's subsidiary, Anton Innovations Inc entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd.Consideration paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential. Full Article
Wilan unit enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wi-Lan Inc :Wilan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility.Co's unit, Smart Wearable Technologies Inc., and Motorola Mobility, LLC have entered into a settlement agreement.Dispute between parties has been resolved.Consideration paid to Wilan and all other terms of agreement are confidential. Full Article
Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac
July 31 (Reuters) - Wilan:Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac.Wi-Lan Inc says consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.Wi-Lan Inc says its unit Anton Innovation Inc has entered into a patent license agreement with Getac Inc. Full Article
International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract
July 25 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc
Wilan, a quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon
June 13 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc
Wi-lan entered into wireless patent license agreement with Ericsson
June 12 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc :Quarterhill Inc says wholly-owned subsidiary Wi-lan has entered into a wireless patent license agreement with Ericsson.License agreement resolves lte wireless litigations pending between wilan, ericsson in southern District Of Florida, eastern District Of Texas.Consideration and all other terms of license agreement are confidential. Full Article
A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
May 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp
