Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)

India's Quess Corp June-qtr consol profit up 34 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Quess Corp Ltd :June quarter consol profit 331.3 million rupees versus 246.9 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 11.92 billion rupees versus 9.92 billion rupees last year.Says approved fund raise by divesting up to 10 percent shareholding through IPP.

June 22 (Reuters) - Quess Corp Ltd ::Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21.

Quess Corp Ltd : Says Balasubramanian S, group chief financial officer of company has resigned .Subrata Nag who is currently executive & whole-time director is being reappointed as group CFO.

Quess Corp Ltd :Says signs agreement to acquire Comtel Solutions Pte Ltd Singapore.

Quess Corp Ltd :says completed acquisition of 49% equity in terrier security services.

Quess Corp Ltd :Says completed acquisition of 74% equity in Inticore VJP Advance Systems Private Limited.

Quess Corp Ltd : Acquisition of facility management business and catering business of Manipal Integrated Services Private Limited . Approves issue of NCDs upto INR 1.5 billion .Acquisition of 74% equity in Inticore VJP Advance Systems Private Limited.