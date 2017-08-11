Rational AG (RAAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rational names new chairman, extends CEO's contract

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rational AG :Continuity on the supervisory board and executive board.‍Says Walter Kurtz elected as new chairman of supervisory board​.Says election was necessary since company founder and former supervisory board chairman Siegfried Meister died on 28 July​.Says ‍peter Stadelmann appointed CEO for a further five years​.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEQ14P06Wa.

Rational H1 ‍EBIT up at 83.8 million euros

Aug 8 (Reuters) - RATIONAL AG :‍SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 331.1 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS (2016: 283.1 MILLION EUROS), UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​.H1 ‍EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES) OF 83.8 MILLION EUROS (2016: 73.6 MILLION EUROS)​.‍RAISING GUIDANCE OF SALES REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017 TO 11 TO 13 PERCENT​.‍MAINTAINED GUIDANCE FOR EBIT MARGIN BEING BETWEEN 26 AND 27 PERCENT​.

Rational says chairman Siegfried Meister passed away

July 28 (Reuters) - RATIONAL AG ::CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD SIEGFRIED MEISTER PASSED AWAY.‍WALTER KURTZ, MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL TAKE OVER AS INTERIM HEAD OF SUPERVISORY BOARD IN HIS FUNCTION AS VICE CHAIRMAN​.

Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Rational AG ::Outlook confirmed.Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros).In Q1 of 2017, rational generated a gross profit of 101.1 million euros (2016: 83.9 million euros).Q1 sales revenues increased 58 percent year on year in North America (U.S. and Canada), where business with chain customers in particular was very successful.Q1 EBIT stood at 44.1 million euros, 37 percent up on previous year (2016: 32.2 million euros).Q1 profit after tax 33.7 million euros, up 38 percent.

Rational sees 2017 EBIT margin at lower end of long-term range

Rational AG : Dividend of 10.00 euros per share proposed . Growth expected to continue .Says expects 2017 EBIT margin to be closer to lower end of our long-term range forecast of 26 to 28 percent.

Rational Q3 earnings below consensus, guidance affirmed

Rational AG : Q3 revenue 153 million eur . Q3 EBIT 42.7 million eur . Q3 net profit 32.6 million eur .Outlook confirmed.

Rational H1 revenue up 9 pct to EUR 283.1 million

Rational AG : Increase in sales revenues in first six months of 2016 also of 9 percent to a total of 283.1 million euros ($317.38 million) . H1 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) stood at 73.6 million euros, at level of previous year (73.9 million euros) .Confirm growth outlook for fiscal year 2016 given in annual report 2015.

Rational AG confirms FY 2016 forecast

Rational AG:Confirms the growth forecast for fiscal year 2016.

Rational AG gives FY 2016 outlook, proposes dividend

Rational AG:Proposes dividend of 7.50 euros (previous year: 6.80 euros) per share, payout ratio of 70 pct.Expects for FY 2016 continuation of growth in sales and EBIT.FY 2015 reported revenue 564.2 million euros, EBIT 160.2 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 610.74 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 180.44 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rational AG confirms FY 2015 outlook

Rational AG:FY 2015 outlook confirmed.