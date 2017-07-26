Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Radico Khaitan June-qtr net PAT from cont ops rises

July 26 (Reuters) - Radico Khaitan Ltd ::June quarter net PAT from continuing operations 256.9 million rupees versus 220.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 13.81 billion rupees versus 12.15 billion rupees year ago.

India's Radico Khaitan March-qtr profit from cont ops up 19 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Radico Khaitan Ltd :March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 12.10 billion rupees.Net profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 140.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.11 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.

Radico Khaitan Dec qtr profit down about 19 pct

Radico Khaitan Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 197 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 12.40 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 242.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.47 billion rupees.

Radico Khaitan June-qtr profit rises about 25 pct

Radico Khaitan Ltd : June-quarter net profit 215.3 million rupees; net sales INR 4.22 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 171.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.08 billion rupees .

Radico Khaitan march-qtr net profit rises

Radico Khaitan Ltd : March-quarter net profit 147.7 million rupees; gross sales 8.38 billion rupees .Recommended equity dividend of INR 0.80.