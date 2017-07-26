Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)
215.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs3.30 (+1.56%)
Rs211.95
Rs212.90
Rs220.00
Rs212.00
926,477
1,013,812
Rs225.80
Rs105.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Radico Khaitan June-qtr net PAT from cont ops rises
July 26 (Reuters) - Radico Khaitan Ltd
India's Radico Khaitan March-qtr profit from cont ops up 19 pct
May 23 (Reuters) - Radico Khaitan Ltd
Radico Khaitan Dec qtr profit down about 19 pct
Radico Khaitan Ltd
Radico Khaitan June-qtr profit rises about 25 pct
Radico Khaitan Ltd
Radico Khaitan march-qtr net profit rises
Radico Khaitan Ltd
BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan June-qtr net PAT from cont ops rises
* June quarter net PAT from continuing operations 256.9 million rupees versus 220.2 million rupees year ago