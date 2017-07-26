Edition:
United States

Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)

RADC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

215.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.30 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs211.95
Open
Rs212.90
Day's High
Rs220.00
Day's Low
Rs212.00
Volume
926,477
Avg. Vol
1,013,812
52-wk High
Rs225.80
52-wk Low
Rs105.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Radico Khaitan June-qtr net PAT from cont ops rises
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 06:33am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Radico Khaitan Ltd ::June quarter net PAT from continuing operations 256.9 million rupees versus 220.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 13.81 billion rupees versus 12.15 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Radico Khaitan March-qtr profit from cont ops up 19 pct
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 07:20am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Radico Khaitan Ltd :March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 12.10 billion rupees.Net profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 140.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.11 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.  Full Article

Radico Khaitan Dec qtr profit down about 19 pct
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 05:40am EST 

Radico Khaitan Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 197 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 12.40 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 242.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.47 billion rupees.  Full Article

Radico Khaitan June-qtr profit rises about 25 pct
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 05:01am EDT 

Radico Khaitan Ltd : June-quarter net profit 215.3 million rupees; net sales INR 4.22 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 171.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.08 billion rupees .  Full Article

Radico Khaitan march-qtr net profit rises
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 08:15am EDT 

Radico Khaitan Ltd : March-quarter net profit 147.7 million rupees; gross sales 8.38 billion rupees .Recommended equity dividend of INR 0.80.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

