Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)

Rallis India March-qtr profit falls about 10 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Rallis India Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 310.1 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 3.71 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 344.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.80 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend 2.50/share.Says recommended 1 time special dividend of 1.25 rupees /share.Says one-time special dividend recommended out of profit on assignment of leasehold rights in Turbhe land.

Rallis India Dec qtr consol profit up about 30 pct

Rallis India Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 253.4 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 3.47 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 235.1 million rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 194.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.25 billion rupees.

Rallis India June-qtr consol profit rises

Rallis India Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.74 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 4.63 billion rupees . Says company says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 423.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 4.34 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol exceptional items 1.58 billion rupees .

Rallis India unit enters JV with Indonesian local partner

Rallis India Ltd : Unit metahelix life sciences entered into jv with indonesian local partner, for establishment of a seed production ,distribution company .