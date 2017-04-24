Edition:
Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)

RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

234.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs234.60
Open
Rs234.60
Day's High
Rs235.90
Day's Low
Rs233.00
Volume
27,085
Avg. Vol
231,609
52-wk High
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rallis India March-qtr profit falls about 10 pct
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 08:38am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Rallis India Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 310.1 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 3.71 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 344.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.80 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend 2.50/share.Says recommended 1 time special dividend of 1.25 rupees /share.Says one-time special dividend recommended out of profit on assignment of leasehold rights in Turbhe land.  Full Article

Rallis India Dec qtr consol profit up about 30 pct
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 07:26am EST 

Rallis India Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 253.4 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 3.47 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 235.1 million rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 194.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.25 billion rupees.  Full Article

Rallis India June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 09:13am EDT 

Rallis India Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.74 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 4.63 billion rupees . Says company says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 423.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 4.34 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol exceptional items 1.58 billion rupees .  Full Article

Rallis India unit enters JV with Indonesian local partner
Friday, 20 May 2016 05:46am EDT 

Rallis India Ltd : Unit metahelix life sciences entered into jv with indonesian local partner, for establishment of a seed production ,distribution company .  Full Article

