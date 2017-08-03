Edition:
Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)

RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

298.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.65 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs302.90
Open
Rs304.75
Day's High
Rs305.00
Day's Low
Rs294.30
Volume
133,811
Avg. Vol
201,942
52-wk High
Rs306.30
52-wk Low
Rs163.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ramco Industries June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 03:59am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ramco Industries Ltd ::June quarter net profit 157.3 million rupees versus 302.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.60 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Ramco Industries March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:17am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Ramco Industries Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 141.5 million rupees versus profit 235.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 2.01 billion rupees versus 2.18 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Ramco Industries Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 05:46am EST 

Ramco Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 46.3 million rupees versus profit 24.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 1.60 billion rupees versus 1.64 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Ramco Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 02:59am EST 

Ramco Industries Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 0.50 Indian rupees (50%) per equity share of 1Indian rupees each for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend will be paid to the Members of the Company on or after March 22, 2016.  Full Article

Ramco Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Ramco Systems ‍establishes unit PT Ramco Systems Indonesia​

* Says ‍establishment of wholly owned subsidiary - PT Ramco Systems Indonesia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

