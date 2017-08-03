Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)

May 30 (Reuters) - Ramco Industries Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 141.5 million rupees versus profit 235.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 2.01 billion rupees versus 2.18 billion rupees year ago.

Ramco Industries Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 0.50 Indian rupees (50%) per equity share of 1Indian rupees each for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend will be paid to the Members of the Company on or after March 22, 2016.