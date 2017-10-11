Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Randstad Holding and Montage announce global partnership

Oct 11(Reuters) - RANDSTAD HOLDING NV ::ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SELECTED MONTAGE FOR TECHNOLOGY CONTRACT TO UTILIZE TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE RECRUITER PERFORMANCE AND PROVIDE THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MODERN CANDIDATES EXPECT.PLANS TO USE MONTAGE PLATFORM ACCROSS ALL LOCATIONS AND BUSINESS UNITS .

Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Livehire Ltd :Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore.

Randstad Holding Q2 revenue rises to 5.9 bln euros

July 25 (Reuters) - Randstad Holding NV ::Q2 2017: EUROPE GAINING FURTHER MOMENTUM.Q2 UNDERLYING EBITA OF € 262 MILLION; EBITA MARGIN 4.5% (INCLUDING -/- 50BP DIGITAL INVESTMENTS AND WORKING DAY IMPACT).Q2 REVENUE OF € 5,866 MILLION; ORGANIC GROWTH +9.3%; GROSS PROFIT UP 7.9%.Q2 GROSS MARGIN 20.4%; UNDERLYING GROSS MARGIN STABLE YOY; PERM FEES UP 7%.Q3 GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY DOWN SEQUENTIALLY.‍​.Q2 REUTERS POLL: REVENUE EUR 5.83 BILLION; UNDERLYING EBITA EUR 264 MILLION, ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 190 MILLION.FOR Q3, OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOWER SEQUENTIALLY ON AN ORGANIC BASIS. ‍​.IN Q2 2017, ADJUSTED NET INCOME ROSE BY 6% YOY TO € 181 MILLION.THERE WILL BE AN ADVERSE 1 WORKING DAY IMPACT IN Q3 2017. ‍​.

Randstad Holding Q1 revenue up at 5.56 billion euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Randstad Holding Nv ::Q1 revenue of 5.56 billion euros ($6.04 billion); organic growth 6.4 percent; gross profit up 6.4 percent .March organic sales growth in line with Q1; volumes in early April indicate a continuation of trend.Q1 underlying ebita of eur 209 million (+16 percent organically); EBITA margin up 20bp yoy to 3.8 percent.Q1 adjusted net income up 21% to eur 148 million; fcf of eur 120 million (+ 91% YOY).Q1 gross margin 20.4 percent; underlying gross margins stable YOY.Says All acquisitions well on track.Says Monster transition in full swing.Says momentum in Europe remained favorable and North American business continues to grow.For Q2 , expects a moderate increase in underlying operating expenses sequentially, mainly driven by extra marketing investments for monster.Continues to expect M&A activity to be limited in 2017.

Randstad Holding Q4 adjusted net income rises to 202.7 million euros

Randstad Holding NV : Q4 revenue 5.53 billion euros versus 5.37 billion euros in reuters poll . Topline growth accelerated in europe and rest of the world, remained positive in north america . Q4 underlying EBITA 268 million euros versus 256 million euros in reuters poll . Q4 gross margin 20.0 pct (excluding. monster: 18.8 pct, down 10bp yoy); perm fees up 4 pct . Proposed all-cash dividend of 1.89 euros (up 13 pct); record high; dividend policy fine-tuned . Comfortable leverage ratio of 0.8 (versus. 0.2 last year) . Q4 adjusted net income (holders of ordinary shares) 202.7 million euros versus 174 million euros in reuters poll . Gross margin in Q1 2017 is expected to decline slightly year-on-year (on an organic basis) . Expects for Q1 2017 largely stable underlying operating expenses sequentially (on an organic basis) . Expects M&A activity to be limited in 2017 .In January, revenue grew by 5 pct−6 pct. Volumes in early February indicate a continuation of the trend..

Randstad Holding's unit gains control of Ausy through cash tender offer

Randstad Holding NV : Randstad France, co's French unit, gains control of Ausy through successful cash tender offer . Randstad France to hold nearly 93 pct of outstanding Ausy shares .Ausy will become an operational subsidiary of co as of January 31, 2017.

AMF approved Randstad France's voluntary takeover bid for Ausy

Randstad Holding NV :Randstad France announced that its voluntary takeover bid for Ausy has been approved by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Randstad extends tender offer to acquire Monster Worldwide

Randstad Holding NV : Randstad extends tender offer to acquire monster worldwide to coordinate offer timing with EU regulatory review schedule .Offer is now scheduled to expire on October 28, 2016 at 12:00 midnight, New York City time.

Monster issues open letter to stockholders

Monster Worldwide Inc : Issued an open letter to stockholders in response to Medianews Group, Inc.'s letter dated Friday, August 19, 2016 .Concluded that stockholders "would benefit from receiving a cash premium now and entered into an agreement with Randstad".

Randstad to buy U.S. rival Monster for $429 million

:. Recruitment company Randstad to buy job ads company Monster for $3.40 per share, a total of $429 million, or a 22.7 percent premium to Monster's closing price on Aug. 8 .. Monster will continue to operate as a separate entity under the Monster name .. Jacques van den Broek, CEO of Randstad: "With its industry leading technology platform and easy to use digital, social and mobile solutions, Monster is a natural complement to Randstad." .. Randstad will finance the acquisition through existing credit facilities .. Cumulative impact of this and other acquisitions on Randstad's revenue will be 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) on an annualized basis .. Randstad will now reduce the pace of M&A in the medium term to around 100 million euros ..Wells Fargo Securities is exclusive financial adviser to Randstad and Jones Day is serving as legal counsel. Evercore Group is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Monster and Dechert LLP is serving as legal counsel..