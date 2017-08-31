Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)

Rane Holdings Ltd :Seeks members' nod for appointment and remuneration of L Ganesh as chairman and managing director.

Rane Holdings Ltd:Says the board, vide resolution by circulation, declared interim dividend of 10 Indian rupees per equity share on 1,42,77,809 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each fully paid up, for the financial year 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders, on March 23, 2016.