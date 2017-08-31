Edition:
Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)

RANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,760.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-36.85 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs1,796.85
Open
Rs1,800.00
Day's High
Rs1,805.00
Day's Low
Rs1,740.00
Volume
879
Avg. Vol
14,974
52-wk High
Rs2,020.00
52-wk Low
Rs700.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Rane Holdings June-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 06:29am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Rane Holdings Ltd :June quarter consol profit 359.9 million rupees versus 190 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 5.39 billion rupees versus 5.37 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Rane Holdings seeks members' nod to appoint L Ganesh as chairman, MD
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 09:23am EDT 

Rane Holdings Ltd :Seeks members' nod for appointment and remuneration of L Ganesh as chairman and managing director.  Full Article

Rane Holdings Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 04:13am EST 

Rane Holdings Ltd : Dec quarter consol profit 207.8 million rupees versus 113.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 7.14 billion rupees versus 5.68 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Rane Holdings Ltd declares interim dividend by circular resolution
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 07:17am EST 

Rane Holdings Ltd:Says the board, vide resolution by circulation, declared interim dividend of 10 Indian rupees per equity share on 1,42,77,809 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each fully paid up, for the financial year 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders, on March 23, 2016.  Full Article

Rane Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) allotts 1.1 mln shares at 547 rupees each

* Says allots 3,65,630 warrants at 547 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

