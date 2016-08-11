Edition:
Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes (RAPT4.SA)

RAPT4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

7.85BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.17 (+2.21%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.68
Open
R$ 7.75
Day's High
R$ 7.95
Day's Low
R$ 7.75
Volume
1,590,500
Avg. Vol
1,455,931
52-wk High
R$ 8.05
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Randon reports second quarter of 2016 results
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Randon SA Implementos E Participacoes : Randon reports second quarter of 2016 results .Q2 revenue fell 5.2 percent to BRL 696.8 million.  Full Article

Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes' unit to paralyze production at Guarulhos facilities
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 04:16pm EDT 

Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes:Says that Randon Implementos para o Transporte will paralyze its industrial activities in Guarulhos facilities as of April 8.Says that sales and production of trucks, semi trailers and truck bodies fell about 50 percent during the last year.Says that sales and support teams will keep serving customers at the same location.Says will stop production and release 130 employees of the factory.  Full Article

Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes News

