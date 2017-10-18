Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rathbone brothers funds under management up 2.5 pct in Q3

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc :‍‍Rathbone Brothers plc total funds under management were £37.5 billion at 30 September 2017; up 2.5 pct from £36.6 billion at 30 June​.‍Total net growth of funds under management in investment management was £0.3 billion, representing a total net annualised growth rate of 3.5 percent (2016: 5.0 percent)​.‍Net operating income of £62.5 million in investment management for three months ended 30 september 2017 was 5.6 percent higher than £59.2 million for comparable period in 2016​.‍Funds under management in unit trusts at 30 september 2017 were £5.0 billion, up 8.7 percent from £4.6 billion at 30 june 2017.​.‍Net inflows for quarter were a record £342 million compared to £170 million a year ago.​.‍"in a quarter where investment markets remained relatively benign, our total funds under management grew 2.5 percent to £37.5 billion in three months to 30 September 2017," said Philip Howell, Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers​."‍We are well positioned for future and will continue to pursue growth opportunities both organically and through acquisition, approaching each with discipline," said Howell​.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc ::REG-RESPONSE TO SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT.RATHBONE BROTHERS - ‍NOTES SHARE MOVEMENT THIS MORNING WHICH COINCIDES WITH AN ANONYMOUS ALLEGATION MADE IN AN ONLINE DISCUSSION FORUM​.‍ARE NOT AWARE OF ANYTHING THAT WOULD GIVE SUBSTANCE TO THIS ALLEGATION AND ARE TAKING STRONG ACTION​.ARE ALERT TO POSSIBILITY OF MARKET ABUSE.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Agf Management Ltd :AGF Management Limited confirms changes to Smith & Williamson prospective merger.Says ‍firms were unable to conclude a transaction that is in "best interest" of shareholders​.‍Smith & Williamson is no longer in exclusive discussions with Rathbone Brothers regarding a possible merger of two companies​.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC :EXCLUSIVE MERGER DISCUSSIONS WITH SMITH & WILLIAMSON HAVE BEEN TERMINATED.RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC SAYS HAS INCURRED A NON-UNDERLYING CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY £5 MILLION IN 2017 FOR EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH PROSPECTIVE TRANSACTION.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - AGF Management Ltd ::AGF Management Ltd ‍responds to media reports in U.K. regarding a potential change to its investment in Smith & Williamson​.AGF Management-confirms Smith & Williamson, which co owns 32.3 pct of, in exclusive discussions with rathbone brothers regarding possible merger of 2 cos.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc :Rathbone brothers - response to press reports.Further to recent press speculation, rathbones confirms that it is currently in exclusive discussions with smith & williamson group.Discussions have been underway for some time.Boards of both rathbones and smith & williamson are confident that combination would bring meaningful benefits for stakeholders of both businesses.

Rathbone Brothers says Q1 funds under management 35.8 bln stg

May 11 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc :Says total funds under management were 35.8 billion pounds at end of the first quarter..Says total net growth of funds under management in investment management was 318 million pounds..Says this comprises net organic growth of 248 million pounds and acquired inflows of 70 million pounds..Says funds under management in unit trusts increased 10.0 percent to 4.4 billion pounds..Says fee income of 46.0 million pounds, up 22 percent..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Total funds under management at 30 June 2016 were 30.6 billion pounds ($40.21 billion), up 4.8 percent from 29.2 billion pounds at Dec. 31 2015 . Underlying profit before tax. decreased 5.1 percent from 37.2 million pounds to 35.3 million pounds in first six months of 2016 . Net inflows were 259 million pounds in first half of 2016 . Net organic growth of 0.3 billion pounds for first half represents an underlying annualised rate of net organic growth of 2.5 percent .Says remains alert to acquisition opportunities that fit with culture and philosophy.

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Total funds under management at 30 June 2016 were 30.6 billion stg, up 4.8 pct from 29.2 billion stg at 31 December 2015 . Board recommends a 21.0p interim dividend for 2016 (2015: 21.0p). . Underlying profit before tax. decreased 5.1 pct from 37.2 million stg to 35.3 million stg in first six months of 2016 .Net interest income of 5.7 million stg in first six months of 2016 has increased 3.6 pct from 5.5 million stg in 2015.