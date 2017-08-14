RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees

Aug 14 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd :Says completes capital raise of INR 16.80 billion.

India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 973.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 10.43 billion rupees versus 8.64 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 1.46 percent versus 1.20 percent previous quarter.June quarter provisions 944.6 million rupees versus 426 million rupees year ago.June quarter net NPA 0.81 percent versus 0.64 percent previous quarter.Says Q1 NIM 3.54 percent.

RBL Bank March-qtr profit up about 55 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.80 rupees per share.Says aproved debt securities issue on pvt placement basis.March quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees versus 841.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 9.86 billion rupees versus 7.62 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 821 million rupees versus 378.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 1.20 percent versus 1.06 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 0.64 percent versus 0.52 percent previous quarter.

RBL Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 59 pct

RBL Bank Ltd : RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 810.5 million billion rupees year ago . RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter interest earned 9.61 billion rupees versus 7.13 billion rupees year ago . RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter provisions 361.7 million rupees versus 315.8 million rupees year ago . RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter gross NPA 1.06 percent versus 1.10 percent previous quarter .RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter net NPA 0.52 percent versus 0.55 percent previous quarter.

RBL Bank, Neogrowth, OPIC sign commitment for SME financing in Indian retail space

RBL Bank Ltd :RBL Bank says RBL Bank, Neogrowth and OPIC sign commitment for SME financing to retail businesses in india.

India's RBL Bank IPO to raise up to $182 million fully subscribed - exchange data

RBL Bank Ltd : Initial public offering to raise up to $182 million fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: [RATB.NS] (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17 - CNBC TV18

India's Bank Of Baroda : Exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17: CNBC TV18 Further company coverage: [BOB.NS] Keywords: (CORRECTED).

RBL Bank IPO to open on Aug. 19

RBL Bank Ltd : IPO to open on August 19, 2016; close on August 23, 2016 . IPO to include sale of new shares worth up to 8.3 billion rupees . IPO to also include sale of up to 16.9 million shares by existing shareholders .