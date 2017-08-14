Edition:
RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)

RATB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

521.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs522.25
Open
Rs526.00
Day's High
Rs526.50
Day's Low
Rs517.10
Volume
354,170
Avg. Vol
1,490,227
52-wk High
Rs600.90
52-wk Low
Rs311.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 02:37am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd :Says completes capital raise of INR 16.80 billion.  Full Article

India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 06:15am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 973.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 10.43 billion rupees versus 8.64 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 1.46 percent versus 1.20 percent previous quarter.June quarter provisions 944.6 million rupees versus 426 million rupees year ago.June quarter net NPA 0.81 percent versus 0.64 percent previous quarter.Says Q1 NIM 3.54 percent.  Full Article

RBL Bank March-qtr profit up about 55 pct
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 06:27am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.80 rupees per share.Says aproved debt securities issue on pvt placement basis.March quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees versus 841.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 9.86 billion rupees versus 7.62 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 821 million rupees versus 378.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 1.20 percent versus 1.06 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 0.64 percent versus 0.52 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

RBL Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 59 pct
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 04:49am EST 

RBL Bank Ltd : RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 810.5 million billion rupees year ago . RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter interest earned 9.61 billion rupees versus 7.13 billion rupees year ago . RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter provisions 361.7 million rupees versus 315.8 million rupees year ago . RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter gross NPA 1.06 percent versus 1.10 percent previous quarter .RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter net NPA 0.52 percent versus 0.55 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

RBL Bank, Neogrowth, OPIC sign commitment for SME financing in Indian retail space
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 06:44am EDT 

RBL Bank Ltd :RBL Bank says RBL Bank, Neogrowth and OPIC sign commitment for SME financing to retail businesses in india.  Full Article

India's RBL Bank IPO to raise up to $182 million fully subscribed - exchange data
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 01:43am EDT 

RBL Bank Ltd : Initial public offering to raise up to $182 million fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: [RATB.NS] (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17 - CNBC TV18
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 12:45am EDT 

India's Bank Of Baroda : Exec says maintaining bad loan forecast for FY17: CNBC TV18 Further company coverage: [BOB.NS] Keywords: (CORRECTED).  Full Article

RBL Bank IPO to open on Aug. 19
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 02:31am EDT 

RBL Bank Ltd : IPO to open on August 19, 2016; close on August 23, 2016 . IPO to include sale of new shares worth up to 8.3 billion rupees . IPO to also include sale of up to 16.9 million shares by existing shareholders .  Full Article

RBL Bank Ltd News

BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit

* RBL Bank is providing credit facilities for 587 million rupees to Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ga9DOK Further company coverage:

