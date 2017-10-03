Edition:
Stingray Digital Group Inc (RAYa.TO)

RAYa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$9.05
Open
$9.05
Day's High
$9.05
Day's Low
$9.02
Volume
34,010
Avg. Vol
34,666
52-wk High
$9.87
52-wk Low
$7.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stingray announces $40 million bought deal financing
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 04:20pm EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc :Stingray announces $40 million bought deal financing.Stingray Digital Group - ‍bought deal financing of 4.3 million subordinate voting shares of co at a price of $9.20 per share for gross proceeds of $40 million​.  Full Article

Stingray Digital Group says qtrly revenue $29.2 mln
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc ::Stingray reports first quarter 2018 results.Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍ net income per share diluted $0.01​.Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍adjusted net income per share diluted $0.11​.Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍revenues $29.2 million versus $24.5 million.  Full Article

Stingray Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc :Stingray reports first quarter 2018 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11.Q1 earnings per share C$0.01.Q1 revenue rose 18.9 percent to C$29.2 million.Stingray Digital -increased quarterly dividend by 11.1 % to $0.05 per subordinate voting share, variable subordinate voting share & multiple voting share.  Full Article

Stingray reports full year fiscal 2017 and Q4 results
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 07:00am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc ::Stingray reports record full year fiscal 2017 and fourth quarter 2017 results.  Full Article

Stingray Q4 earnings per share C$0.09
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 07:00am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc ::Stingray reports record full year fiscal 2017 and fourth quarter 2017 results.Q4 earnings per share C$0.09.Qtrly revenues increased 3.3% to $26.5 million.Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20.  Full Article

Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
Friday, 26 May 2017 01:00pm EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc :Has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd..Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV.  Full Article

Stingray and Foxtel extend long-term distribution agreement
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 07:15am EDT 

Stingray Digital Group Inc - : Stingray and Foxtel extend long-term distribution agreement . Exclusive distribution agreement renewed for an additional five years and three months .Under deal terms, co to continue providing Foxtel with audio music channels on television in addition to new digital music services.  Full Article

Stingray Digital raises qtrly div by 12.5 pct to $0.045/shr
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 07:00am EST 

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Stingray Digital Group Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.045 per share . Q3 revenue rose 12.3 percent to c$25.9 million .Stingray reports third quarter 2017 results.  Full Article

Stingray Digital Group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 07:00am EST 

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Stingray reports third quarter 2017 results . Stingray digital group inc qtrly revenues increased 12.3% to $25.9 million .Stingray digital group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05.  Full Article

Stingray extends distribution agreement with Shaw Communications
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 01:30pm EDT 

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Press release - Stingray extends long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications, adds four specialty music video TV channels .Under term of extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video tv channels.  Full Article

