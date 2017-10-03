Stingray Digital Group Inc (RAYa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stingray announces $40 million bought deal financing

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc :Stingray announces $40 million bought deal financing.Stingray Digital Group - ‍bought deal financing of 4.3 million subordinate voting shares of co at a price of $9.20 per share for gross proceeds of $40 million​.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc ::Stingray reports first quarter 2018 results.Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍ net income per share diluted $0.01​.Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍adjusted net income per share diluted $0.11​.Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍revenues $29.2 million versus $24.5 million.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc :Stingray reports first quarter 2018 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11.Q1 earnings per share C$0.01.Q1 revenue rose 18.9 percent to C$29.2 million.Stingray Digital -increased quarterly dividend by 11.1 % to $0.05 per subordinate voting share, variable subordinate voting share & multiple voting share.

June 8 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc ::Stingray reports record full year fiscal 2017 and fourth quarter 2017 results.

June 8 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc ::Stingray reports record full year fiscal 2017 and fourth quarter 2017 results.Q4 earnings per share C$0.09.Qtrly revenues increased 3.3% to $26.5 million.Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20.

Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.

May 26 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc :Has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd..Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV.

Stingray and Foxtel extend long-term distribution agreement

Stingray Digital Group Inc - : Stingray and Foxtel extend long-term distribution agreement . Exclusive distribution agreement renewed for an additional five years and three months .Under deal terms, co to continue providing Foxtel with audio music channels on television in addition to new digital music services.

Stingray Digital raises qtrly div by 12.5 pct to $0.045/shr

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Stingray Digital Group Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.045 per share . Q3 revenue rose 12.3 percent to c$25.9 million .Stingray reports third quarter 2017 results.

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Stingray reports third quarter 2017 results . Stingray digital group inc qtrly revenues increased 12.3% to $25.9 million .Stingray digital group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05.

Stingray extends distribution agreement with Shaw Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Press release - Stingray extends long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications, adds four specialty music video TV channels .Under term of extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video tv channels.