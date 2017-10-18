Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets.Reckitt benckiser ceo says health unit to have sales of around 7.5 billion pounds, with hygiene/home sales around 5 billion.Reckitt benckiser ceo says too early to discuss 2018 forecast.Reckitt benckiser ceo says both business units to have marketing directors and has announced executive line-up.

JAB Holdings discloses 6.69 pct stake in Reckitt Benckiser - filing

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Regulatory Filing::JAB HOLDINGS B.V. DISCLOSES 6.69 PERCENT STAKE IN RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - REGULATORY FILING.

Reckitt Benckiser names Christopher Sinclair as next chairman

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ::ADRIAN BELLAMY HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE FROM 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.ADRIAN BELLAMY WILL ALSO RETIRE FROM BOARD.CHRISTOPHER SINCLAIR, WHO HAS SERVED ON BOARD SINCE 2015, WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF NON- EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT THAT TIME.

Reckitt Benckiser completes sale of food business to McCormick

Aug 18 (Reuters) - RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC ::COMPLETION OF SALE OF FOOD BUSINESS TO MCCORMICK.COMPLETED SALE OF FOOD BUSINESS TO MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INC. FOR $4.2 BLN.

McCormick announces common stock non-voting offering to fund part of its acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division

Aug 7 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc :McCormick announces common stock non-voting offering to fund part of its acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division.McCormick & Company Inc - ‍launched an underwritten public offering of $500 million of its common stock non-voting​.

RB CEO says will work on deals across the board in coming years

July 24 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ::RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL SAYS WORKING TO BROADEN SUPPLY FACILITY OF MEAD JOHNSON IN CHINA, LOOKING TO EXPAND IT INTO AUSTRALIA.RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL SAYS WILL WORK ON DEALS ACROSS THE BOARD IN COMING YEARS.

Reckitt benckiser ceo says full year like for like target of 2 percent growth is "a challenging target"

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :Reckitt benckiser ceo says company has not returned to normal operations everywhere following cyber attacl.Reckitt benckiser ceo says majority of systems are operating at close to full capacity.Reckitt benckiser ceo says full year like for like target of 2 percent growth is "a challenging target".

Mccormick & Co says Reckitt Benckiser food business deal‍​ expected 5pct accretive to adjusted EPS in year 1

July 19 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc ::Mccormick & Company Inc - Reckitt Benckiser food business deal‍​ expected 5pct accretive to adjusted EPS in year 1.Mccormick & company inc sees about $140 million in transaction and integration costs‍​, mostly in 2017 related to Reckitt Benckiser deal .

McCormick to pay more than $4 bln for Reckitt Benckiser's foods business - FT, citing sources

July 18 (Reuters) - :McCormick to pay more than $4 billion for Reckitt Benckiser's foods business - FT, citing sources.

Reckitt Benckiser says some markets to experience delays after cyber attack

June 28 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ::‍cyber Attack: statement to customers​.Although working round the clock to minimise the impact on customers and suppliers, do anticipate some markets will experience delays in shipping and invoicing‍​.Hope to be in a position to resolve this as soon as possible.We have marshalled significant resources to rectify the situation as soon as possible‍​.