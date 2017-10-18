Edition:
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)

RB.L on London Stock Exchange

6,610.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-180.00 (-2.65%)
Prev Close
6,790.00
Open
6,790.00
Day's High
6,790.00
Day's Low
6,602.00
Volume
2,263,936
Avg. Vol
1,430,439
52-wk High
8,110.43
52-wk Low
6,496.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 02:58am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets.Reckitt benckiser ceo says health unit to have sales of around 7.5 billion pounds, with hygiene/home sales around 5 billion.Reckitt benckiser ceo says too early to discuss 2018 forecast.Reckitt benckiser ceo says both business units to have marketing directors and has announced executive line-up.  Full Article

JAB Holdings discloses 6.69 pct stake in Reckitt Benckiser - filing
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 04:50am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Regulatory Filing::JAB HOLDINGS B.V. DISCLOSES 6.69 PERCENT STAKE IN RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - REGULATORY FILING.  Full Article

Reckitt Benckiser names Christopher Sinclair as next chairman
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ::ADRIAN BELLAMY HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE FROM 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.ADRIAN BELLAMY WILL ALSO RETIRE FROM BOARD.CHRISTOPHER SINCLAIR, WHO HAS SERVED ON BOARD SINCE 2015, WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF NON- EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT THAT TIME.  Full Article

Reckitt Benckiser completes sale of food business to McCormick
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC ::COMPLETION OF SALE OF FOOD BUSINESS TO MCCORMICK.COMPLETED SALE OF FOOD BUSINESS TO MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INC. FOR $4.2 BLN.  Full Article

McCormick announces common stock non-voting offering to fund part of its acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 05:16pm EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc :McCormick announces common stock non-voting offering to fund part of its acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division.McCormick & Company Inc - ‍launched an underwritten public offering of $500 million of its common stock non-voting​.  Full Article

RB CEO says will work on deals across the board in coming years
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 05:19am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ::RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL SAYS WORKING TO BROADEN SUPPLY FACILITY OF MEAD JOHNSON IN CHINA, LOOKING TO EXPAND IT INTO AUSTRALIA.RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL SAYS WILL WORK ON DEALS ACROSS THE BOARD IN COMING YEARS.  Full Article

Reckitt benckiser ceo says full year like for like target of 2 percent growth is "a challenging target"
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 02:45am EDT 

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :Reckitt benckiser ceo says company has not returned to normal operations everywhere following cyber attacl.Reckitt benckiser ceo says majority of systems are operating at close to full capacity.Reckitt benckiser ceo says full year like for like target of 2 percent growth is "a challenging target".  Full Article

Mccormick & Co says Reckitt Benckiser food business deal‍​ expected 5pct accretive to adjusted EPS in year 1
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 08:21am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc ::Mccormick & Company Inc - Reckitt Benckiser food business deal‍​ expected 5pct accretive to adjusted EPS in year 1.Mccormick & company inc sees about $140 million in transaction and integration costs‍​, mostly in 2017 related to Reckitt Benckiser deal .  Full Article

McCormick to pay more than $4 bln for Reckitt Benckiser's foods business - FT, citing sources
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 05:30pm EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - :McCormick to pay more than $4 billion for Reckitt Benckiser's foods business - FT, citing sources.  Full Article

Reckitt Benckiser says some markets to experience delays after cyber attack
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 05:29am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ::‍cyber Attack: statement to customers​.Although working round the clock to minimise the impact on customers and suppliers, do anticipate some markets will experience delays in shipping and invoicing‍​.Hope to be in a position to resolve this as soon as possible.We have marshalled significant resources to rectify the situation as soon as possible‍​.  Full Article

