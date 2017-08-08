Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ritchie Bros Q2 earnings per share $0.16

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc ::Ritchie Bros. Reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share $0.16.Q2 revenue $166.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.6 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 excluding items.

Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar launch strategic alliance

June 2 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc ::Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar strategic alliance launches.Ritchie Bros. - ‍under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment​.Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - ‍strategic alliance between Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar will have an initial five-year term​.Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - co and caterpillar launched a strategic alliance, originally announced in 2016, following co's acquisition of ironplanet​.

Ritchie Bros reports Q1 revenue $124.5 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc :Ritchie Bros. reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share $0.10.Q1 revenue $124.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $126 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12.Ritchie Bros Auctioneers- Gross auction proceeds challenged during quarter primarily due to oil, gas dislocation surge receding in western canada,fewer large dispersals.

Ritchie Bros Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie Bros reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results . Q4 earnings per share $0.26 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 .Q4 revenue $146.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.9 million.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers says priced its previously announced offering of $500 mln notes

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc :Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers - on Dec 7, co priced its previously announced offering of $500 million principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due Jan 15, 2025.

Ritchie bros. announces us$500,000,000 senior notes

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie bros. Announces us$500,000,000 senior notes offering to partially fund ironplanet acquisition . Ritchie bros. Auctioneers - intends to use net proceeds to fund consideration payable in previously announced acquisition of ironplanet holdings, inc .Ritchie bros. Auctioneers Inc - gross proceeds from offering will be held in an escrow account pending consummation of ironplanet acquisition.

Ritchie Bros announces acquisition of Kramer Auctions in Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie bros. Auctioneers inc - all other terms of transaction are confidential. . Ritchie bros. Intends to retain Kramer brand for immediate future . Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc - Kramer trailer sales was not acquired by Ritchie Bros. And remains owned by kramer family .Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of Kramer Auctions in Canada.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers to buy Ironplanet for about $758.5 mln

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Will acquire Ironplanet for approximately $758.5 million, subject to customary closing adjustments . Intends to finance transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt . Has bridge financing commitments from Goldman Sachs Bank USA . Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings within first year . Following close and required financing, Ritchie Bros is expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 3.0x .Gregory Owens has agreed to join combined company's executive committee upon closing.

Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar announce strategic alliance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar Inc announce strategic alliance . Strategic alliance between Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar will have an initial five-year term . Ritchie Bros to become preferred provider to caterpillar and participating dealers for caterpillar equipment upon closing of acquisition of ironplanet . New strategic alliance will become effective when Ritchie Bros completes its acquisition of Ironplanet .New strategic alliance replaces and expands on existing agreements in place between Caterpillar, its dealers and Ironplanet.

Ritchie Bros Reports second quarter 2016 results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie Bros. Reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share $0.37 . Q2 revenue $158.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $161 million . Increasing quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $0.17 per share ."we had a difficult Q2 with modest revenue growth and a decline in eps versus same period last year".