Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)

Platinum Group Metals to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd :Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces proposed sale of Maseve mine.Platinum Group Metals Ltd - has entered into a term sheet to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited to Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited.Platinum Group Metals Ltd- transaction valued at approximately US$74.0 million, payable as to US$62.0 million in cash and US$12.0 million in RBPLAT common shares.Cash proceeds of sale will be used to repay debt.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum records HY HLPS of 15.3 cents

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd :HY HLPS OF 15.3 CENTS.DURING PERIOD UNDER REVIEW, EMBARKED ON PROCESS TO RESTRUCTURE, RIGHT-SIZE OVERHEAD, OPERATIONAL STRUCTURE OF BUSINESS.JOINT VENTURE PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR IS FORECAST TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN 2.90MT AND 3.00MT."REDUCED LABOUR IS ENVISAGED TO RESULT IN AN ANNUAL BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY R118 MILLION BEING REALISED AT BRPM".TOTAL JOINT VENTURE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS ESTIMATED AT R1.5 BILLION.RESTRUCTURING STRATEGY INCLUDED REDUCING FIXED COST BASE THROUGH REDUCTION IN LABOUR, ENHANCEMENT OF QUALITY OF REVENUE STREAM.DOWNSIZING OF LABOUR AND CLOSURE OF SOUTH SHAFT UG2 WAS EFFECTED ON 31 JULY 2017.A FULL YEAR TOTAL JOINT VENTURE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FORECAST OF R2.3 BILLION.

Royal Bafokeng says submitted expression of interest for Platinum group's maseve business

July 31 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd ::ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM- SUBMITTED CONDITIONAL NON- BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH PLATINUM GROUP RELATING ITS MASEVE BUSINESS.ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM - HAS ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS IN THIS REGARD, WHICH IF SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED MAY HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON COMPANY'S SECURITIES.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum sees HY HLPS to between 20-12 cents

July 13 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd :Sees HY loss per share and HLPS to between 20-12 cents (between 125.7 pct and 115.3 pct lower).

Royal Bafokeng says tonnes delivered rose 17.1 pct between Jan.1 and March 31

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd : Quarterly review and production report for period 1 january to 31 March 2017 . Total tonnes delivered to concentrators increased by 17.1 pct to 721kt . Total tonnes milled for reporting period ended 13.7 pct higher at 690kt . UG2 contribution to overall tonnes milled reduced by 6.8 pct from 22.0 pct to 20.5 pct. .Capital expenditure ended 56.6 pct higher at r370.6 million compared with q1 of 2016.

Royal Bafokeng launches ZAR 1.2 bln bond offering

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd : launch of offering of senior, unsecured, convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of approximately ZAR1.2 billion . bonds to be issued at par,expected to carry fixed rate coupon of between 6.5% and 7.0% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears . initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of between 30% and 35% to volume weighted average price of shares .final terms of bonds are expected to be announced today and settlement is expected to take place on or around 15 march 2017.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum ltd reports FY HEPS of 87 cents

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd : Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd - rbplat generated headline earnings of 87 cents per share for year ended 31 december 2016 . Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd - in short to medium term we expect market conditions to be similar to those experienced in 2016 . Royal Bafokeng - joint venture production for 2017 is forecast to rise to between 2.75mt and 2.90mt at a 4e built-up head grade of 3.94g/t to 4.04g/t . Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd - total capital expenditure for 2017, including escalation and contingencies, is forecast at approximately R3.2 billion .Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd - 9.8% increase in revenue from R3 044.7 million for 2015 to R3 342.2 million in 2016.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum sees FY HEPS up between 196.2-209.4 pct

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited : Sees heps of between 80 cents and 91 cents (between 196.2% and 209.4% higher) for year ended 31 december 2016 . Expected increase from a lps and hlps in 2015 to eps and heps in 2016 is largely attributed to net effect of a 9.8% increase in revenue .Remains unleveraged with a robust balance sheet which positions it well for next phase of styldrift i's ramp up to a 150ktpm operation..

Royal Bafokeng posts H1 headline earnings of 77.8 cents/shr

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd : Condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net revenue increased by 15.8 pct from R1 422.6 million in first half of 2015 to R1 646.9 million for reporting period . Headline earnings of 77.8 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2016 compared to a headline loss of 60.4 cents . HY total tonnes delivered to concentrators for reporting period increased by 10 pct to 1 296kt . 67 pct improvement in EBITDA margin for the six months ended June 30 . Gross profit margin improved from 0.6 pct to 11.4 pct for period ended 30 June 2016 . HY total capital expenditure amounted to R517 million, equating to a 55 pct or R624 million reduction compared to first half of 2015 . At 30 June, RBPlat Group had cash and near cash investments of R1 033.2 million of which R37.7 million is ring-fenced to RBPlat housing project . Joint venture production guidance for full year is forecast at 2.75mt to 2.90mt .Key challenge for remainder of year will be to continue maintaining unit cost increases below CPI.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum sees rise in HEPS for six months ended June 30

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd :Sees earnings per share and HEPS for six months ended 30 June 2016, to be between 71 cents and 81 cents (between 217.5% - 234.1% higher).