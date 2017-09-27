Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RBS announces allotment, issue of new ordinary shares

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC :Announces allotment, issue of 56.6 million new ordinary shares of co at subscription price of 256.0266 pence per new share‍​.

RBS says plan to help challenger banks consistent with previous provision

Sept 18 (Reuters) - ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND ::‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION FORMALLY APPROVES ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE IN RELATION TO RBS'S REMAINING STATE AID COMMITMENTS​.‍ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE REMAINS CONSISTENT WITH 800 MLN STG PROVISION THAT RBS TOOK IN RELATION TO EXPECTED COSTS OF PACKAGE IN H2 2016 AND H1 2017​.‍"REMAIN COMMITTED TO RESOLVING OUR LAST REMAINING MAJOR LEGACY ISSUE, INVESTIGATION INTO OUR HISTORIC U.S. RMBS ACTIVITIES" - CEO​.

UK government backs RBS's plan to help challenger banks

Sept 18 (Reuters) - UK'S HM TREASURY::A PLAN TO RESOLVE RBS' FINAL STATE AID COMMITMENT HAS BEEN AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN THE UK GOVERNMENT AND THE EU COMMISSION‍​.PLAN TO RESOLVE RBS' FINAL STATE AID COMMITMENT, WORTH ABOUT £835 MILLION, HAS BEEN AGREED IN PRINCIPLE.PLAN INCLUDES A £425 MILLION CAPABILITY & INNOVATION FUND COMPRISED OF 15 GRANTS THAT ELIGIBLE CHALLENGER BANKS AND OTHER FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDERS.PLAN INCLUDES £350 MILLION OF FUNDING TO INCENTIVISE SMES TO SWITCH THEIR ACCOUNTS FROM THE BUSINESS PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED AS WILLIAMS & GLYN TO ELIGIBLE CHALLENGERS.RBS WILL ALSO FUND C. £60 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL IMPLEMENTATION AND OTHER COSTS.UK GOVERNMENT WILL NOW WORK WITH THE COMMISSION TO FORMALISE THE REVISED PLAN, INCLUDING THE NEXT STEPS ON IMPLEMENTATION.

RBS says John Hughes to step down from board

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland :JOHN HUGHES WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES.

UK's Unite says RBS to cut 40 pct IT staff by 2020

Aug 15 (Reuters) - UK'S UNITE: :UK'S UNITE - ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND TOLD STAFF ON AUG.15 THAT IT WILL BE CUTTING A FURTHER 40 PER CENT OF PERMANENT STAFF FROM ITS LONDON IT FUNCTION BY 2020.UK'S UNITE - COUPLED WITH 65 PER CENT REDUCTION OF CONTRACTORS ANNOUNCED TODAY, WILL TOTAL A REDUCTION OF 880 STAFF.UK'S UNITE - "BRANDED ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND FIXATION WITH CUTTING EMPLOYEE NUMBERS, RESTRUCTURING AND OFFSHORING WORK AS WHOLLY UNACCEPTABLE".UK'S UNITE - "LATEST ANNOUNCEMENT THAT 650 PERMANENT STAFF AND 230 CONTRACTORS ARE TO LOSE THEIR LIVELIHOODS FOLLOWS ANNOUNCEMENT IN 2016 OF 600 STAFF CUTS".

Royal Bank of Scotland to redeem $1.21 dollar preference shares

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland :Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ("RBSG") has given notice to holders of redemption of certain series of non-cumulative dollar preference shares.Preference shares will cease to accrue dividends and shall be cancelled and all unmatured dividend coupons and talons (if any) shall become void for any purpose, as from relevant redemption date.Approximately 0.93 billion pounds ($1.21 billion)(equivalent) of preference shares are expected to be redeemed, reducing RBSG's retained earnings and distributable items by approximately 0.93 billion pounds..The redemption amount with respect to each series of Preference Shares shall be paid out of distributable reserves of RBSG.The Series F ADSs, the Series H ADSs and the Series L ADSs will cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange from the Series F Preference Shares Redemption Date, the Series H Preference Shares Redemption Date and the Series L Preference Shares Redemption Date, respectively.An application will be made to the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, in its capacity as the U.K. Listing Authority, to cancel the listings of the Series 1 Dollar Preference Shares on the Official List of the U.K. Listing Authority..

Royal Bank of Scotland net interest margin stable

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland :Net interest margin (nim) was stable on h1 2016 at 2.18 percent.A net impairment loss of £116 million.Current estimate of ifrs9 impact if applied on 1 july 2017, is to increase credit impairment provisions by £0.5 billion before tax.An incremental charge of £50 million for williams and glyn remedy package.Defaults in h1 2017 remained at very low levels in uk banking business.

Royal Bank Of Scotland updates on remaining state aid obligation

July 26 (Reuters) - ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC :BEEN INFORMED BY HM TREASURY THAT AN ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE HAS NOW BEEN AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN HMT AND EC COMMISSIONER RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPETITION.REVISED PACKAGE IS FOCUSED ON FOLLOWING TWO REMEDIES TO PROMOTE COMPETITION IN MARKET FOR BANKING SERVICES TO SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN UK.

Moody's says UK banks profitability and liquidity to receive boost from BOE low cost funding scheme

June 21 (Reuters) - :Moody's - UK banks' profitability, funding and liquidity to receive boost from boe low cost funding scheme.Moody's - large banks, primarily Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (A2/A3 stable, baa3); lloyds bank plc (A1/A1 stable, baa1), have driven early TFS demand.Moody's on UK banks - expects that other lenders will follow in 2017, as they fund loan growth while also replacing maturing FLS funds.

Royal Bank Of Scotland welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's

June 15 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland ::RBS welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's.Rating action reflects Moody's expectation for more stable performance in medium term resulting from group's multi-year restructuring.Moody's have also affirmed senior debt ratings at RBS Plc and Natwest Plc.