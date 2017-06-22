Raubex Group Ltd (RBXJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Raubex says chairman Je Raubenheimer to retire

June 22 (Reuters) - Raubex Group Ltd ::Je Raubenheimer has informed board of his intention to retire from his position as chairman.Raubenheimer will therefore not be making himself available for re-election at upcoming AGM.F Kenney, currently a non-executive director has been appointed by board and will make himself available for election as chairman at AGM​.

Raubex Group posts FY HEPS 201.7 cents

May 8 (Reuters) - Raubex Group Ltd ::FY revenue increased 13.6% to R9.01 billion.FY profit before tax decreased 6.5% to R619,0 million (2016: R661,6 million).FY EPS decreased 14,0% to 203,7 cents with headline earnings per share decreasing 14,0% to 201,7 cents as result of VRP expense.Directors declared gross final cash dividend from income reserves of 45 cents per share on 8 may 2017 for year ended 28 feb 2017.

Raubex Group sees six-month HEPS 20 pct-25 pct

Raubex Group Ltd : Sees HEPS for six month period ended August 31, 2016, 20 pct and 25 pct higher versus corresponding period to August 31, 2015 .This translates in six-month HEPS ranging between 128.4 and 133.8 cents per share (H1 2016: 107.0 cents per share).

Raubex says FY HEPS rises 12.1 pct

Raubex Group Ltd : FY revenue up 9,4% to R7,93 billion (2015: r7,25 billion) . FY HEPS up 12,1% to 234,4 cents per share (2015: 209,1 cents per share) . Order book of R8,27 billion (2015: r8,68 billion) . Final dividend of 42 cents per share declared . FY profit before tax increased 9,1% to R661,6 million .Looking forward to another good year ahead as it enters its tenth year of operations since listing on JSE in March 2007..