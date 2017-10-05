Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO)
32.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.39 (+1.21%)
$32.21
$32.11
$32.88
$32.11
53,758
30,400
$33.68
$24.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RICHELIEU REPORTS 15 PCT INCREASE IN SALES IN Q3
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd
Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
July 6 (Reuters) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd
Richelieu Hardware posts Q1 earnings of C$0.21/share
Richelieu Hardware Ltd
Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
Richelieu Hardware Ltd
Richelieu Hardware reports qtrly EPS of $0.30
Richelieu Hardware Ltd
Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million
Richelieu Hardware Ltd
Richelieu Hardware Ltd announce normal course issuer bid
Richelieu Hardware Ltd:Announce normal course issuer bid.Under the Bid, the Corporation may repurchase for cancellation up to 977 393 common shares.Repurchases will be made over a maximum period of 12 months beginning on Dec. 11, 2015 and ending on Dec. 10, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-RICHELIEU REPORTS 15 PCT INCREASE IN SALES IN Q3
* RICHELIEU REPORTS A 15% INCREASE IN SALES AND A NEW ACQUISITION IN OHIO, U.S. IN THE THIRD QUARTER