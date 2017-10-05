Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RICHELIEU REPORTS 15 PCT INCREASE IN SALES IN Q3

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd ::RICHELIEU REPORTS A 15% INCREASE IN SALES AND A NEW ACQUISITION IN OHIO, U.S. IN THE THIRD QUARTER.Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.31.Q3 SALES ROSE 15 PERCENT TO C$253.2 MILLION.

Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln

July 6 (Reuters) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd ::Q2 earnings per share C$0.30.Q2 sales rose 11.9 percent to C$243.3 million.Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017.

Richelieu Hardware posts Q1 earnings of C$0.21/share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : Richelieu increases net earnings per share by 11.1% in the first quarter of 2017 . Q1 sales rose 3.7 percent to C$195.9 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.21 .Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly dividend of C$5.67 per share.

Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : Q4 earnings per share C$0.33 . Q4 sales rose 9 percent to C$218 million .Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015.

Richelieu Hardware reports qtrly EPS of $0.30

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : In Q3 ended August 31, 2016, sales amounted to $220.2 million, an increase of 10.4% . Diluted net earnings per share increased by 7.1% in Q3 to $0.30 .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view C$219.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.27 .Has capital resources to fulfill commitments, obligations,to assume funding requirements for activities planned for H2 2016.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd announce normal course issuer bid

Richelieu Hardware Ltd:Announce normal course issuer bid.Under the Bid, the Corporation may repurchase for cancellation up to 977 393 common shares.Repurchases will be made over a maximum period of 12 months beginning on Dec. 11, 2015 and ending on Dec. 10, 2016.