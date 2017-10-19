Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rogers Communications qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$1.02
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIB.TO::Rogers Communications reports third quarter 2017 results.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $1.02.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 129,000 versus additions of 114,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.91.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly total revenue $3,581 million versus $3,492 million.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn 1.16 percent versus 1.26 percent last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber blended monthly ARPU $63.78 versus $62.30 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - increasing full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted operating profit growth to 5 pct to 6 pct.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly cable internet subscriber additions 27,000 versus additions of 39,000.Rogers Communications Inc - revised total capital expenditures of $2,350 million to $2,450 million for full-year 2017.Rogers communications inc - qtrly cable television net losses 18,000 versus net losses of 14,000.Q3 earnings per share view C$1.00, revenue view C$3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Rogers Communications Inc - maintaining original free cash flow guidance of 2 pct to 4 pct growth for full-year 2017.Rogers Communications Inc - all figures C$. Full Article
Rogers Communications reports second quarter 2017 results
July 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIB.TO:Rogers Communications reports second quarter 2017 results.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $1.00.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 revenue $3,592 million versus $3,455 million.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 93,000 versus additions of 65,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly basic earnings per share $1.03.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn 1.05 percent versus 1.14 percent last year.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.93, revenue view c$3.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless subscriber blended monthly ARPU $62.13 versus $60.18 last year.Qtrly total cable internet subscribers additions 11,000 versus additions of 12,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 cable television net losses of 25,000 versus net losses of 23,000. Full Article
Quebecor says sale of Videotron's Advanced Wireless Services Spectrum Licence to Rogers Communications Canada
Newfoundland Capital Corp says unit Newcap Inc agrees to sell its Vancouver AM Station to Rogers Media
Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
Rogers Communications Q1 adjusted basic earnings $0.64/shr
Joe Natale will join as CEO of Rogers on April 19, 2017
Rogers Communications Q4 adjusted earnings $0.74 per share
Rogers Media to buy Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Ltd
Rogers Media: Rogers Media signs agreement to acquire Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Limited .With current team, part-owner, General Manager Carolyn Lamers to remain with radio stations involved in deal for transition of ownership. Full Article
Rogers Communications says quarterly dividend of $0.48/shr
UPDATE 4-Canada's No. 1 wireless carrier sees 'anemic' iPhone 8 demand
TORONTO, Oct 19 The chief executive of Canada's biggest wireless company said on Thursday that he is seeing little demand for Apple Inc's iPhone 8, adding to concerns about prospects for sales of the device.