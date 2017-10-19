Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIB.TO::Rogers Communications reports third quarter 2017 results.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $1.02‍​.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 129‍​,000 versus additions of 114,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.91.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly total revenue $‍​3,581 million versus $3,492 million.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn ‍​1.16 percent versus 1.26 percent last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber blended monthly ARPU $‍​63.78 versus $62.30 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍increasing full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted operating profit growth to 5 pct to 6 pct​.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly cable internet subscriber additions 27,000 versus additions of 39,000.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍revised total capital expenditures of $2,350 million to $2,450 million for full-year 2017​.Rogers communications inc - qtrly cable television net losses 18,000 versus net losses of 14,000.Q3 earnings per share view C$1.00, revenue view C$3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍maintaining original free cash flow guidance of 2 pct to 4 pct growth for full-year 2017​.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍​ all figures C$.

July 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIB.TO:Rogers Communications reports second quarter 2017 results.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted basic earnings per share $1.00​.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 revenue $3,592 million versus $3,455 million.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 93,000 versus additions of 65,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $1.03​.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn 1.05 percent versus 1.14 percent last year.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.93, revenue view c$3.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 wireless subscriber blended monthly ARPU $62.13 versus $60.18 last year.Qtrly total cable internet subscribers additions 11,000 versus additions of 12,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - Q2 cable television net losses of 25,000 versus net losses of 23,000.

June 9 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc ::Quebecor says sale of Videotron's Advanced Wireless Services Spectrum Licence to Rogers Communications Canada for about $184 million.Quebecor says sale will notably assist in funding Videotron's ongoing network investment plans in Quebec & Eastern Ontario.

April 25 (Reuters) - Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd : :Unit, Newcap Inc., has entered into an agreement to sell its Vancouver AM Station, CISL, to Rogers Media Inc..Rogers has submitted its application to the CRTC requesting approval for the change in ownership of this station.

April 18 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share.

April 18 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc :Rogers Communications reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.57.Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $0.64.Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 operating revenue $3,338 million versus $3,245 million.Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 60,000 versus additions of 14,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc says qtrly cable internet subscriber additions of 30,000 versus additions of 16,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn 1.10 percent versus 1.17 percent last year.Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 wireless subscriber monthly blended ARPU $59.96 versus $58.54 last year.Rogers Communications Inc says qtrly cable television net losses 24,000 versus net losses of 26,000 last year.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.57, revenue view C$3.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rogers Communications Inc : Rogers Communications Inc - announced that Joe Natale will join as president and chief executive officer on April 19, 2017 .Natale will be appointed to Rogers board at its annual general meeting next week.

Rogers Communications Inc : Rogers Communications reports fourth quarter 2016 results . Rogers Communications Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74 . Qtrly basic loss per share C$0.02 . Qtrly total revenue C$3.51 billion versus C$3.45 billion . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$3.56 . Rogers Communications Inc - Qtrly churn of 1.35 percent year on year . Qtrly wireless postpaid net additions of 93,000, up 62,000 year on year, with churn of 1.35 percent year on year . Rogers Communications - Positive cable total service unit net additions for Q2 in row, driven by internet net additions of 30,000,up 14,000 year on year . billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Rogers Communications Inc sees 2017 adjusted operating profit increase of 2 percent to 4 percent . Rogers Communications- In quarter, media revenue decreased as result of fewer postseason Toronto Blue Jays games compared to last year among other things . Rogers Communications Inc - Sees 2017 revenue increase of 3 percent to 5 percent .FY 2017 earnings per share view C$3.09, revenue view C$14.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rogers Media: Rogers Media signs agreement to acquire Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Limited .With current team, part-owner, General Manager Carolyn Lamers to remain with radio stations involved in deal for transition of ownership.

Rogers Communications Inc :Rogers Communications declares 48 cents per share quarterly dividend.