RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)

RCLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,550.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-25.00 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
1,575.00
Open
1,595.00
Day's High
1,609.00
Day's Low
1,510.00
Volume
16,283
Avg. Vol
161,766
52-wk High
1,720.00
52-wk Low
1,150.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RCL Foods says FY HEPS down 34.2 pct at 63.5 cents
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 11:01am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Rcl Foods Ltd :FY REVENUE AT R25,0 BILLION.FINAL DIVIDEND OF PER SHARE 20,0 CENTS.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AT 63.5 CENTS V 96.5 CENTS YEAR AGO.CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) FOR YEAR ENDED JUNE 2017 WAS R834,5 MILLION.  Full Article

RCL Foods sees FY HEPS to be between 57.5 cents and 67.5 cents
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 08:40am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - RCL FOODS LTD ::SEES FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 57.5 CENTS (-41.6%) AND 67.5 CENTS (-31.5%) WHEN COMPARED TO REPORTED HEPS OF 98.5 CENTS FOR PRIOR YEAR.  Full Article

RCL Foods six-month HEPS down 44.8 pct
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 10:01am EST 

RCL Foods Limited : Unaudited group financial results and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Six-month revenue R13.1 billion, up 1.6 pct . Six-months headline earnings per share 47.6 cents, down 44.8 pct . Six-month cash generated by operations R103.2 million, down 73.2 pct . Interim dividend per share 10.0 cents, down 33.3 pct . We expect demand, and therefore volumes, to remain constrained .Within sugar business unit, rainfall, industry pricing and import levels remain key drivers of profitability for H2 2017.  Full Article

RCL Foods sees 6-month HEPS to be between 40-55 cents
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 05:19am EST 

RCL Foods Ltd : HEPS for six months ended Dec.31 2016 is expected to be between 40.0 cents (-54.1 pct) and 55.0 cents (-36.9 pct) . Foreign exchange loss of 27.9 mln rand for six months to Dec.31; impact on HEPS and EPS is a negative 3.2 cents. .Results were materially impacted by release of 163.3 mln rand provision for uncertain taxation disputes raised as part of Foodcorp acquisition.  Full Article

RCL Foods FY revenue up 6.8 pct to 25 bln rand
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 11:01am EDT 

Rcl Foods Ltd : FY headline earnings per share of 98,5 cents (2015: 112,2 cents) . Declared a final dividend of 15,0 cents per share (2015: 22,0 cents). . FY revenue 25,0 billion rand versus 23,4 billion rand year ago ."Is forced to relook at all options in evaluating our chicken busines model.".  Full Article

RCL Foods sees FY HEPS from cont ops between 95-105 cents vs 112.2 cents yr ago
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 06:00am EDT 

RCL Foods Ltd : Trading statement . Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations between 95.0 cents and 105.0 cents versus heps of 112.2 cents for year ended June 30 2015 . Says FY HEPS from continuing operations excluding three items for year ended 30 june 2016 will be between 61.4-71.4 cents versus 112.2 cents last year .Results materially impacted by an impairment of 642.8 mln rand relating to goodwill and trademarks in Milling cash generating unit.  Full Article

RCL Foods Ltd News

BRIEF-RCL Foods confirms outbreak of highly pathogenic strain of Avian influenza

* CONFIRMS OUTBREAK OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC H5N8 STRAIN OF AVIAN INFLUENZA HAS RECENTLY BEEN DETECTED AT COMPANY'S HEUNINGDAL BREEDER FARM IN WESTERN CAPE

