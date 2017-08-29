RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Rcl Foods Ltd :FY REVENUE AT R25,0 BILLION.FINAL DIVIDEND OF PER SHARE 20,0 CENTS.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AT 63.5 CENTS V 96.5 CENTS YEAR AGO.CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) FOR YEAR ENDED JUNE 2017 WAS R834,5 MILLION.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - RCL FOODS LTD ::SEES FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 57.5 CENTS (-41.6%) AND 67.5 CENTS (-31.5%) WHEN COMPARED TO REPORTED HEPS OF 98.5 CENTS FOR PRIOR YEAR.

RCL Foods Limited : Unaudited group financial results and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Six-month revenue R13.1 billion, up 1.6 pct . Six-months headline earnings per share 47.6 cents, down 44.8 pct . Six-month cash generated by operations R103.2 million, down 73.2 pct . Interim dividend per share 10.0 cents, down 33.3 pct . We expect demand, and therefore volumes, to remain constrained .Within sugar business unit, rainfall, industry pricing and import levels remain key drivers of profitability for H2 2017.

RCL Foods Ltd : HEPS for six months ended Dec.31 2016 is expected to be between 40.0 cents (-54.1 pct) and 55.0 cents (-36.9 pct) . Foreign exchange loss of 27.9 mln rand for six months to Dec.31; impact on HEPS and EPS is a negative 3.2 cents. .Results were materially impacted by release of 163.3 mln rand provision for uncertain taxation disputes raised as part of Foodcorp acquisition.

Rcl Foods Ltd : FY headline earnings per share of 98,5 cents (2015: 112,2 cents) . Declared a final dividend of 15,0 cents per share (2015: 22,0 cents). . FY revenue 25,0 billion rand versus 23,4 billion rand year ago ."Is forced to relook at all options in evaluating our chicken busines model.".

RCL Foods Ltd : Trading statement . Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations between 95.0 cents and 105.0 cents versus heps of 112.2 cents for year ended June 30 2015 . Says FY HEPS from continuing operations excluding three items for year ended 30 june 2016 will be between 61.4-71.4 cents versus 112.2 cents last year .Results materially impacted by an impairment of 642.8 mln rand relating to goodwill and trademarks in Milling cash generating unit.