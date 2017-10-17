Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)
Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau
Remy Cointreau proposes dividend of 1.65 euros per share
July 25 (Reuters) - REMY COINTREAU
Remy CFO says FY 17/18 profit consensus "ambitious" though "achievable"
July 20 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau
Remy Cointreau very positive on China for rest of year - CFO
July 20 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau
Orpar places EUR 200 mln zero-coupon bond exchangeable for Rémy Cointreau shares
June 14 (Reuters) - ORPAR:SAID ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED ZERO COUPON BONDS EXCHANGEABLE FOR RÉMY COINTREAU SHARES DUE JUNE 2024 FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION .NEW BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR AND WILL HAVE A EUR 100,000 PAR VALUE.IMPLIED EXCHANGE PRICE OF THE NEW BONDS REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 40% OVER THE REFERENCE PRICE1 OF RÉMY COINTREAU SHARES.NEW BONDS WILL BE REPAID ON JUNE 20TH, 2024 IN CASH AT A REPAYMENT PRICE OF 101.76% OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, IMPLYING AN ANNUAL GROSS YIELD TO MATURITY OF 0.25% .HOLDERS OF NEW BONDS WILL BE ENTITLED TO REQUIRE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THEIR BONDS ON THE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR ISSUE AT A REPAYMENT PRICE OF 101.26% .APPROXIMATELY 100% OF OUTSTANDING EXCHANGEABLE BONDS DUE 2019 ORIGINALLY ISSUED HAVE BEEN OFFERED BY THEIR HOLDERS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE REPURCHASE .REPURCHASE PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 121,570.54 PER OUTSTANDING BOND .SETTLEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON JUNE 20TH, 2017 . Full Article
Remy CFO says "fine" with consensus for 10-11 percent growth in FY 16/17 operating profit
April 19 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau
Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture
Remy Cointreau
Remy expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2 - CFO
Remy Cointreau Sa
Remy cointreau CEO expects a "good year" in China in FY 2016/17
Remy Cointreau Sa
Remy Cointreau keeps FY 2015 guidance
Remy Cointreau SA:Keeps goal for growth in full-year 2015 current operating profit at constant forex and scope. Full Article
Strong demand from China, U.S. boost Remy Cointreau sales
PARIS Remy Cointreau on Tuesday said demand in the United States and China for its luxury cognacs helped to boost second-quarter sales, but the drinks group kept market expectations in check for the rest of the year.