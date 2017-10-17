Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotti::Says on conference call that the negative foreign exchange impact on net group results, when modelled on a yearly basis, will be around 7 to 8 million euros ($9.42 million).Says China can improve performance over the next three to five years, though not necessarily "in a straight line".Says aiming in the medium term to increase annual advertising spend at a higher pace than sales growth.

Remy Cointreau proposes dividend of 1.65 euros per share

July 25 (Reuters) - REMY COINTREAU ::PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.65 PER SHARE.GENERAL MEETING DECIDED TO GRANT EVERY SHAREHOLDER OPTION OF RECEIVING PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN CASH OR IN SHARES FOR ENTIRE DIVIDEND PAID.DIVIDEND COUPON WILL BE DETACHED ON 1 AUGUST 2017 AND DIVIDEND WILL BE PAYABLE FROM 4 SEPTEMBER 2017.ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARE WILL BE EUR 89.93.REQUEST WILL BE MADE TO ADMIT NEW SHARES TO TRADING ON EURONEXT STOCK EXCHANGE, PARIS.

Remy CFO says FY 17/18 profit consensus "ambitious" though "achievable"

July 20 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau CFO Luca Marotta tells a call with analysts::Analysts consensus for FY 17/18 operating profit of 244-245 million euros "quite ambitious" though "still achievable"..CFO says "if operating profit is better than expected, we will reinvest more".

Remy Cointreau very positive on China for rest of year - CFO

July 20 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau CFO Luca Marotta tells analysts:Expects cognac sales to return to growth in america in q2 - cfo.Remy Cointreau is very positive for rest of the year for prospects in china - cfo.

Orpar places EUR 200 mln zero-coupon bond exchangeable for Rémy Cointreau shares

June 14 (Reuters) - ORPAR:SAID ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED ZERO COUPON BONDS EXCHANGEABLE FOR RÉMY COINTREAU SHARES DUE JUNE 2024 FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION .NEW BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR AND WILL HAVE A EUR 100,000 PAR VALUE.IMPLIED EXCHANGE PRICE OF THE NEW BONDS REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 40% OVER THE REFERENCE PRICE1 OF RÉMY COINTREAU SHARES.NEW BONDS WILL BE REPAID ON JUNE 20TH, 2024 IN CASH AT A REPAYMENT PRICE OF 101.76% OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, IMPLYING AN ANNUAL GROSS YIELD TO MATURITY OF 0.25% .HOLDERS OF NEW BONDS WILL BE ENTITLED TO REQUIRE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THEIR BONDS ON THE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR ISSUE AT A REPAYMENT PRICE OF 101.26% .APPROXIMATELY 100% OF OUTSTANDING EXCHANGEABLE BONDS DUE 2019 ORIGINALLY ISSUED HAVE BEEN OFFERED BY THEIR HOLDERS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE REPURCHASE .REPURCHASE PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 121,570.54 PER OUTSTANDING BOND .SETTLEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON JUNE 20TH, 2017 .

Remy CFO says "fine" with consensus for 10-11 percent growth in FY 16/17 operating profit

April 19 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau CFO Luca Marotta:Says group "very happy" about prospects for China in FY 17/18.Says Chinese New Year was "very very good" , group gained significant market share in mainland China in value.Remy Cointreau paying close attention to final consumption in China, cognac stock levels are "healthy".Says "very confident" over growth prospects for FY 2017/18 after achieving 6 percent group underlying organic sales growth in FY16/17.Says does not expect the group to make any major acquisition in the next quarters.Says says "fine" with market expectations of 10-11 percent growth in FY 2016-17 current operating profit at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope.Source text for Eikon: [ID:].

Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture

Remy Cointreau : Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture operated by Lucas Bols NV . JV will operate and further develop global activities of Passoã brand . Lucas Bols NV Will assume operational and financial control of joint venture . Remy Cointreau will deconsolidate Passoã activities (as a group brand) from its financials . In due time, Lucas Bols NV could acquire all shares held by Rémy Cointreau in joint venture .Transaction is expected to close before end of calendar 2016.

Remy expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2 - CFO

Remy Cointreau Sa CFO Luca Marotta tells analysts :Expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2.

Remy cointreau CEO expects a "good year" in China in FY 2016/17

Remy Cointreau Sa CEO Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet tells a news conference: Expects "a good year" in China in fiscal year 2016/17- ceo . Says group "confident and ambitious" on China .Overall group had "good start" of the year 2016/17 - CEO.

Remy Cointreau keeps FY 2015 guidance

Remy Cointreau SA:Keeps goal for growth in full-year 2015 current operating profit at constant forex and scope.