Edition:
United States

Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)

RDFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,092.75ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.75 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
1,092.00
Open
1,087.00
Day's High
1,100.00
Day's Low
1,087.00
Volume
9,178,136
Avg. Vol
11,190,867
52-wk High
1,175.00
52-wk Low
1,005.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redefine Properties appoints Bridgitte Mathews as deputy chairperson and lead independent director
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 11:11am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD ::APPOINTED BRIDGITTE MATHEWS AS DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.  Full Article

Redefine Properties posts HY pre-tax profit 3.74 billion rand
Monday, 8 May 2017 01:15am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd ::HY profit before taxation R3.74 billion versus R937.6 million year ago.Declared distribution of 44,82 (HY2016: 41,70) cents per share for HY 2017.Property portfolio revenue for HY contributed 99.6% (HY2016: 98.7%) of total revenue.HY total revenue R3.58 billion versus R3.307 billion year ago.  Full Article

Pivotal says scheme conditions for Redefine deal fulfilled
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 04:09am EST 

Pivotal Fund Ltd :All outstanding conditions precedent to redefine/pivotal deal scheme have now either been fulfilled or waived.  Full Article

Pivotal Fund says Setso Holdco buys unit
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 04:08am EST 

Pivotal Fund Ltd : Setso Holdco has acquired 100% of issued share capital of Setso Property Fund Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of Pivotal . Proceeds of 1.207 billion rand to Pivotal will be used to advance Pivotal loan and balance, being about 797 million rand, will be used to pay down existing debt facilities .Setso Holdco has secured capital of approximately 1.207 billion rand, which includes 410 million rand of long-term debt funding from Pivotal.  Full Article

S.A's Competition Tribunal amends Commission, AMSA settlement
Wednesday, 16 Nov 2016 12:32pm EST 

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: Confirmed settlement agreement between Competition Commission and ArcelorMittal South Africa, but made 2 amendments . Removed clause allowing co to exceed EBIT margin cap of 10 pct upto max margin gap 15 pct if raw materials basket seen above $350 per ton for any 3 months . New clause inserted that co engagement in exchange with govt depts, subject always to compliance with the Competition Act . Co committed to 4.6 bln rand capex over next 5 years; Commission agreed settlement would cover all pending cases against co . Has approved, without conditions, the large merger whereby Redefine will acquire Pivotal . Merger between FPT Group, logistical services company Tradekor has been approved by the tribunal without conditions . Has approved the merger of Unitrans Automotive and Koos Nel Group Further company coverage: [ACLJ.J] [PIVJ.J][RDFJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Pivotal Fund says Redefine Properties LTd to acquire co via scheme
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 08:52am EDT 

Pivotal Fund Ltd : Firm intention by Redefine to make an offer to acquire all of issued ordinary shares of Pivotal . Redefine will acquire all of scheme shares in exchange for allotment and issue of 460 million redefine shares . Deal for assumed swap ratio of 1.38537 Redefine shares per scheme share . Pivotal will declare a distribution to scheme participants in an amount equal to market value of Pivotal's 31.2 million epp shares .Sees net asset value growth will be negatively impacted whilst current economic conditions remain difficult.  Full Article

Redefine Properties says has raised 1.5 bln Rand via placing
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 05:35am EDT 

Redefine Properties Ltd :Has raised 1.5 bln rand through placing of 133,333,334 new shares at a price of 11.25 rand per share.  Full Article

Redefine says proposes equity raise through share issue
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 02:20am EDT 

Redefine Properties Ltd : Subject to pricing acceptable to co, company proposes equity raise through issue of new redefine ordinary shares .Says Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner.  Full Article

Redefine Properties says 40.80 pct of co's shares elected to receive share alternative
Monday, 30 May 2016 10:30am EDT 

Redefine Properties Ltd :40.80 pct of co's shares qualifying to receive dividend elected to receive share alternative; issue of 74.9 million new shares.  Full Article

Redefine Properties announces of dividend reinvestment price
Friday, 13 May 2016 04:27am EDT 

Redefine Properties Ltd : jse: rdf - announcement of dividend reinvestment price and confirmation of finalisation information . Reinvestment price is a 2.20% discount to five-day volume weighted average traded price .Ratio in respect of share reinvestment alternative is 3.86111 shares for every 100 shares held on record date.  Full Article

Redefine Properties Ltd News

BRIEF-Redefine Properties appoints Bridgitte Mathews as deputy chairperson and lead independent director

* APPOINTED BRIDGITTE MATHEWS AS DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

» More RDFJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials