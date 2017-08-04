Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redefine Properties appoints Bridgitte Mathews as deputy chairperson and lead independent director

Aug 4 (Reuters) - REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD ::APPOINTED BRIDGITTE MATHEWS AS DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

Redefine Properties posts HY pre-tax profit 3.74 billion rand

May 8 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd ::HY profit before taxation R3.74 billion versus R937.6 million year ago.Declared distribution of 44,82 (HY2016: 41,70) cents per share for HY 2017.Property portfolio revenue for HY contributed 99.6% (HY2016: 98.7%) of total revenue.HY total revenue R3.58 billion versus R3.307 billion year ago.

Pivotal says scheme conditions for Redefine deal fulfilled

Pivotal Fund Ltd :All outstanding conditions precedent to redefine/pivotal deal scheme have now either been fulfilled or waived.

Pivotal Fund says Setso Holdco buys unit

Pivotal Fund Ltd : Setso Holdco has acquired 100% of issued share capital of Setso Property Fund Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of Pivotal . Proceeds of 1.207 billion rand to Pivotal will be used to advance Pivotal loan and balance, being about 797 million rand, will be used to pay down existing debt facilities .Setso Holdco has secured capital of approximately 1.207 billion rand, which includes 410 million rand of long-term debt funding from Pivotal.

S.A's Competition Tribunal amends Commission, AMSA settlement

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: Confirmed settlement agreement between Competition Commission and ArcelorMittal South Africa, but made 2 amendments . Removed clause allowing co to exceed EBIT margin cap of 10 pct upto max margin gap 15 pct if raw materials basket seen above $350 per ton for any 3 months . New clause inserted that co engagement in exchange with govt depts, subject always to compliance with the Competition Act . Co committed to 4.6 bln rand capex over next 5 years; Commission agreed settlement would cover all pending cases against co . Has approved, without conditions, the large merger whereby Redefine will acquire Pivotal . Merger between FPT Group, logistical services company Tradekor has been approved by the tribunal without conditions . Has approved the merger of Unitrans Automotive and Koos Nel Group Further company coverage: [ACLJ.J] [PIVJ.J][RDFJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Pivotal Fund says Redefine Properties LTd to acquire co via scheme

Pivotal Fund Ltd : Firm intention by Redefine to make an offer to acquire all of issued ordinary shares of Pivotal . Redefine will acquire all of scheme shares in exchange for allotment and issue of 460 million redefine shares . Deal for assumed swap ratio of 1.38537 Redefine shares per scheme share . Pivotal will declare a distribution to scheme participants in an amount equal to market value of Pivotal's 31.2 million epp shares .Sees net asset value growth will be negatively impacted whilst current economic conditions remain difficult.

Redefine Properties says has raised 1.5 bln Rand via placing

Redefine Properties Ltd :Has raised 1.5 bln rand through placing of 133,333,334 new shares at a price of 11.25 rand per share.

Redefine says proposes equity raise through share issue

Redefine Properties Ltd : Subject to pricing acceptable to co, company proposes equity raise through issue of new redefine ordinary shares .Says Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner.

Redefine Properties says 40.80 pct of co's shares elected to receive share alternative

Redefine Properties Ltd :40.80 pct of co's shares qualifying to receive dividend elected to receive share alternative; issue of 74.9 million new shares.

Redefine Properties announces of dividend reinvestment price

Redefine Properties Ltd : jse: rdf - announcement of dividend reinvestment price and confirmation of finalisation information . Reinvestment price is a 2.20% discount to five-day volume weighted average traded price .Ratio in respect of share reinvestment alternative is 3.86111 shares for every 100 shares held on record date.