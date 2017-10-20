Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc :Says agreed to sell its 9 percent stake in the Polarled gas pipeline venture and a 3 percent stake in the Nyhamna gas processing plant to Cape Omega for an undisclosed sum.Says Shell will retain a 12.03 percent stake in Nyhamna.Says Shell's holding in the Ormen Lange field, supplying gas to Nyhamna, will remain unchanged at 17.8 percent.Cape Omega is owned by private equity investment firm HitecVision.Polarled pipeline expected to start transporting gas from Norway's Arctic Aasta Hansteen field to Nyhamna in 2018.

Shell ‍says Guy Elliott stood down as non-executive director of company

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shell ::‍GUY ELLIOTT HAS STOOD DOWN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.SHELL SAYS GUY'S DECISION IS RELATED TO HIS INVOLVEMENT IN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS REGARDING HIS FORMER EMPLOYMENT AT RIO TINTO​.

Shell has signed an agreement to buy NewMotion

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shell :Shell steps up its electric vehicle charging offer​.‍Under terms of deal, NewMotion will continue business as usual as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell​.

Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell -:Shell divests its interest in Comgas for a headline of $380 million‍​.Shell Gas Bv, Shell Brazil Holding Bv and Integral Investments Bv signed an agreement with Cosan Ltd.Agreement with Cosan to execute put option agreement which allows Shell to sell all of its 16.8% interest in Comgas to Cosan.Shell will exchange its 21.8 million common shares in Comgas for Cosan S.A. shares plus cash.Headline for the transaction with Cosan is approximately US$380 million.

Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources.Shell and its partners seeking to sell stake to reduce ownership in Borssele III and IV wind farms by as much as 45 percent - Bloomberg.

NAM to sell 18 percent of Noordgastransport to SL Capital

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp , Shell :Shell, Exxon joint venture NAM to sell its 18 stake in North Sea gas pipeline Noordgastransport to Scotland's SL Capital, FD newspaper reports.No terms disclosed.Noordgastransport had net profit of 63.5 million euros ($74 million) in 2016.

Statoil partners with Shell, Total on CCS project in Norway

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa :Statoil, Shell << >> and Total ROTF.PA agree to work on a carbon capture and storage (CSS) project in Norway.CO2 captured from onshore industrial facilities in Eastern Norway will be transported by ships to a receiving terminal on the west coast and later by pipes to inject in wells east of the Troll field the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).First phase of the project could reach a capacity of storing about 1.5 million CO2 tonnes per year.The project, a part of Norwegian authorities' efforts to develop full-scale commercial carbon capture and storage in Norway .State agency Gassnova awarded Statoil a contract to develop the first phase of the storage project in June nL8N1JR4ED.In the future, other countries could potentially send CO2 to be stored on the NCS .

San Francisco, Oakland sue five companies ​over costs of climate change

Sept 20 (Reuters) - City Attorney of San Francisco::San Francisco and Oakland sue Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon, BP, Royal Dutch Shell​‍ ​over costs of climate change.

Shell looks to invest $1 bln to back Mexican expansion plan

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SHELL ::‍ON TUESDAY OPENED ITS FIRST SERVICE STATION IN MEXICO, WITH MORE SITES DUE TO START PROVIDING FUELS AND RETAIL SERVICES OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS​.‍OVER NEXT 10 YEARS, IF MARKET CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AT THEIR CURRENT RATES, SHELL PLANS TO INVEST AROUND $1 BILLION IN MEXICO​.

Aker Solutions wins Shell Norway contract

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions Asa :Wins brownfield modifications and maintenance support contract from Shell in Norway for the Nyhamna and Draugen facilities.agreement has a fixed period of four years and may be extended by up to seven years.While volumes will vary from year to year, the contract provides work for Aker Solutions' west coast operations, particularly the division in Kristiansund.The companies agreed to not disclose the financial value of the contract, which will be booked as part of Aker Solutions' third-quarter orders.