Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

Bookrunner says 25.9 million shares to be place via accelerated bookbuild in Redrow

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Redrow Plc ::ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 25.9 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN REDROW PLC.BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 7 % OF REDROW'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL.BOOKRUNNER SAYS FOLLOWING PLACING, STEVE MORGAN AND CLOSELY ASSOCIATED VEHICLES WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD C.33% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF REDROW.

Redrow sees "compelling" value in merger with Bovis after bid was rebuffed

Redrow Plc : The Board of Redrow confirms that Redrow made an initial approach to the Board of Bovis on 27 February 2017, when Bovis' share price was at £7.74, and subsequently made a merger proposal. . The Proposal consisted of £1.25 per Bovis share in cash and 1.32 new Redrow shares in exchange for each Bovis share, representing a value of £6.59 per Bovis share based on the Redrow share price of £4.99 as at 10 March 2017. . Bovis shareholders on the register on 24 March 2017 would remain entitled to receive the final dividend of £0.30 per share in respect of the period ended 31 December 2016, as announced by Bovis on 20 February 2017. . The total value of the Proposal would therefore be £8.14 per Bovis share. . Redrow continues to believe potential combination with Bovis offers a compelling opportunity to create a combined business with scale and operational strength . The potential combination would offer a balanced geographic mix of revenue, including a complementary current land bank and forward land bank mix. .There can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made for Bovis.

Bovis Homes Group updates on possible offer

Bovis Homes Group Plc : Statement regarding possible offer . Recently received written proposals from Redrow Plc and Galliford Try Plc outlining potential merger proposals . Redrow proposed a share and cash transaction for company . Galliford try proposed an all-share transaction for company . Board will continue to consider all strategic alternatives .Discussions with Galliford Try are ongoing.

Builder Redrow posts H1 profit rise, sees further growth ahead

Redrow Plc : Legal completions (incl. jv) 2,459 . Revenue £739m . H1 profit before tax £140m up 35 percent . Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p . Legal completions rose 13% to 2,459 (2016: 2,178), including our croydon joint venture . Private order book up 35% at £897m (dec 2015: £664m) . In last six months legal completions increased by 13% to 2,459 adding to country's much needed supply of new homes. . Given strength of our sales position and land holdings our growth strategy is firmly on track, giving me every confidence this will be another year of significant progress for redrow .We entered second half with a record order book, and customer traffic and sales remain robust..

Redrow profit up 23 percent, says sales 'very encouraging'

Redrow Plc : Fy revenue rose 20 percent to 1.38 billion stg . Fy pretax profit rose 23 percent to 250 million stg . Final dividend 6 penceper share . Group revenue up 20% to a record £1.38bn driven by a 17% increase in legal completions and a 7% increase in average selling price to £288,600 . Record pre-tax profit of £250m, up 23% (2015: £204m) . Private order book up 54% at £807m . Sales in first 10 weeks are very encouraging and up 8% on a strong comparator last year .I am confident that this will be another year of significant progress for redrow.

Redrow expects FY pre-tax profit "above" estimates

Redrow Plc : Trading statement . Due to its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts' estimates, currently £240 mln. . Its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts' estimates, currently £240 mln. . Strong sales position, turnover for financial year totalled a record £1.38 bln, 20 pct up on 2015 (£1.15bn) . Number of homes legally completed increased by 17 pct to 4,716 (2015: 4,022) . Private completions increasing by 12 pct to 3,882 (2015: 3,451) . Average selling price of private homes was £328,500 (2015: £297,300) . Combination of higher than expected turnover and favourable payment terms on land purchases has resulted in a closing net debt position of £139 mln, a 10% reduction on 2015 (£154mln) .Too early to tell whether brexit will have any effect on future sales, initial feedback is that sites remain busy, reservations continue to be taken.

Redrow PLC declares interim dividend

Redrow PLC:Says it has decided to pay an interim dividend of 4p per share (2015: 2p).Says the interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2016 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 February 2016.