Real Matters Inc (REAL.TO)

May 15 (Reuters) - Real Matters Inc :Real Matters reports second quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly consolidated revenues up 39% to $64.5 million from $46.4 million in q2 2016.Qtrly net revenue up 87% to $18.9 million from $10.1 million in q2 2016.Qtrly net loss $8.91 million.Qtrly net revenue margins, expressed as a percentage of consolidated revenues, increased to 29% from 22% in Q2 2016.