Real Matters Inc (REAL.TO)

REAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$10.12
Open
$10.31
Day's High
$10.48
Day's Low
$10.13
Volume
56,949
Avg. Vol
37,170
52-wk High
$15.00
52-wk Low
$8.29

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Real Matters reports Q2 net loss $8.91 million
Monday, 15 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Real Matters Inc :Real Matters reports second quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly consolidated revenues up 39% to $64.5 million from $46.4 million in q2 2016.Qtrly net revenue up 87% to $18.9 million from $10.1 million in q2 2016.Qtrly net loss $8.91 million.Qtrly net revenue margins, expressed as a percentage of consolidated revenues, increased to 29% from 22% in Q2 2016.  Full Article

Real Matters Inc News

BRIEF-Real Matters reports qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million

* Qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million, down from $23.9 million in Q3 2016

