Rebosis Property Fund Ltd (REBJ.J)

Rebosis Property Fund says appointment of Andile Mazwai as CEO effective Oct 1

June 20 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd ::Ngebulana has accepted its invitation to take up position of non-executive deputy chairman, effective from 1 October 2017.Says appointment of Andile Mazwai as CEO with effect from 1 October 2017.

Rebosis Property reports HY HEPS of 35.44 cents

April 24 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd ::Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017.HY property expenses have increased year on year with net cost to income ratio increasing from 13 pct to 15 pct.HY basic and diluted headline earnings per share 35.44 cents versus 22.17 cents.Dividend per share will grow by between 7-9 pct for full year to Aug. 31 2017.

Rebosis Property names Marelise De Lange as new CFO

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Kameel Keshav will be leaving his position as chief financial officer of company as at 31 March 2017 .Appointment of Marelise De Lange as new chief financial officer of company with effect from 1 March 2017.

Rebosis says raised 485 million rand from accelerated bookbuild

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :Rebosis has raised r485 million at a price of r12.65 per share from accelerated bookbuild.

Rebosis Property names Andile Mazwai as chief operating officer

Rebosis Property Fund Limited : With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company. .Maurice Mdlolo and Francois Froneman have been appointed as independent non-executive directors to board..

Rebosis to sell stake in Ascension for 113.4 mln rand

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Co intends to sell c.28 million ascension a shares to Meago Asset Managers Proprietary Limited at 4.05 rand per share . Says deal is worth 113.4 mln rand to be settled in cash .Co to sell entire stake in Ascension Properties.

Rebosis to raise 533.8 mln rand through claw-back offer

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Claw-Back offer declaration and finalisation announcement . Will raise 533.8 mln rand from shareholders by way of a fully subscribed claw-back offer, at a price of 10.71 rand per ordinary share . Says Billion and Nedbank will therefore be issued with up to 41.8 mln and 8.0 mln Rebosis shares respectively, at a price of 10.71 rand per share .Claw-back offer lets co pursue acquisitive growth strategy without raising gearing levels or diluting existing shareholders.

Rebosis Property Fund sells 3 properties to Southern Palace Group

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Concluded agreement for disposal of property letting enterprises in respect of 3 properties to southern palace group .Deal for an aggregate consideration of 847.5 million rand.

South Africa's Competition Commission okays Phumelela-Supabets deal

SA's Competition Commission: Has approved with conditions the intermediate merger whereby Phumelela intends to acquire 50 pct share capital in Supabets .Recommended to Tribunal that merger whereby Rebosis intends to acquire target firms from Billion Group approved without conditions.

Rebosis to pay less for Forest Hill City, Baywest Mall

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Consideration payable in respect of Forest Hill City has been reduced by 120 mln rand from 2.213 bln rand to 2.093 bln rand . Says consideration payable in respect of Baywest Mall has been reduced by 60 mln rand from 2.332 bln rand to 2.272 bln rand . Consideration payable for BPS has been reduced by 20 mln rand from 229 mln rand to 209 mln rand . 700 mln rand of aggregate price will still be deferred and settled in cash in two tranches of 350 mln rand each . Says additional consideration of 115 mln rand has been reduced by 50 mln rand to 65 mln rand . Currently negotiating disposal of commercial properties that are smaller and non-core of up to 1.5 bln rand in value . Says aggregate consideration of 4.934 bln rand is payable in cash of which up to 3.7 bln rand will be funded through debt raised by Rebosis .Dilution in distribution per Rebosis share for period Sept 1 2016 to Aug 31 2017 will reduce from 9.1 pct to neutral.