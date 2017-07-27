Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redington (India) June-qtr consol profit up 5.7 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 984 million rupees versus 931 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 98.81 billion rupees versus 96.41 billion rupees last year.

Redington (India) March-qtr consol profit rises

May 25 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd ::March quarter consol profit 1.53 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 108.13 billion rupees.Redington (India) Ltd - Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per IND-AS; Consol total income 104.91 billion rupees.All figures in consol.

Redington (India) recommends final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share

May 25 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd ::Recommended final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share.Says approved reappointment of Raj Shankar as MD.

Redington India Dec-qtr consol profit up about 5 pct

Redington India Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.18 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 109.61 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 90.04 billion rupees.

Redington India Sept qtr consol profit after tax up about 3 pct

Redington India Ltd : Redington India Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit after tax 1 billion rupees . Redington India Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 97.26 billion rupees .Redington India Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 971.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 83.81 billion rupees.

Redington India incorporates step down unit Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions

Redington India Ltd : Incorporated a step down subsidiary Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions Limited through unit proconnect supply chain solutions .

Redington India June-qtr consol profit rises 13.2 pct

Redington India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 930.8 million rupees; consol net sales 96.33 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 822.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 75.70 billion rupees .

Redington India March-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct

Redington India Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.23 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 104.74 billion rupees versus 82.02 billion rupees year ago . Given in principle approval for proposed merger of unit Cadensworph (India) Ltd with co from April 1, 2016 . Recommends dividend of INR 2.10 per share .

Redington India unit buys additional 10 pct stake from Linkplus shareholder

Redington India Ltd : Unit RGF has acquired additional 10 percent stake from shareholder of Linkplus for $1.15 million .