Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)
154.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.75 (-1.75%)
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
Rs158.60
Rs152.30
25,047
611,763
Rs168.15
Rs82.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Redington (India) June-qtr consol profit up 5.7 pct
July 27 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd
Redington (India) March-qtr consol profit rises
May 25 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd
Redington (India) recommends final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share
May 25 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd
Redington India Dec-qtr consol profit up about 5 pct
Redington India Ltd
Redington India Sept qtr consol profit after tax up about 3 pct
Redington India Ltd
Redington India incorporates step down unit Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions
Redington India Ltd
Redington India June-qtr consol profit rises 13.2 pct
Redington India Ltd
Redington India March-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct
Redington India Ltd
Redington India unit buys additional 10 pct stake from Linkplus shareholder
Redington India Ltd
BRIEF-Redington (India) June-qtr consol profit up 5.7 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 984 million rupees versus 931 million rupees last year