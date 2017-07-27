Edition:
United States

Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)

REDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

154.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.75 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs157.20
Open
Rs157.20
Day's High
Rs158.60
Day's Low
Rs152.30
Volume
25,047
Avg. Vol
611,763
52-wk High
Rs168.15
52-wk Low
Rs82.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redington (India) June-qtr consol profit up 5.7 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 08:05am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 984 million rupees versus 931 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 98.81 billion rupees versus 96.41 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Redington (India) March-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 25 May 2017 04:57am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd ::March quarter consol profit 1.53 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 108.13 billion rupees.Redington (India) Ltd - Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per IND-AS; Consol total income 104.91 billion rupees.All figures in consol.  Full Article

Redington (India) recommends final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share
Thursday, 25 May 2017 04:27am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd ::Recommended final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share.Says approved reappointment of Raj Shankar as MD.  Full Article

Redington India Dec-qtr consol profit up about 5 pct
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 02:23am EST 

Redington India Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.18 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 109.61 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 90.04 billion rupees.  Full Article

Redington India Sept qtr consol profit after tax up about 3 pct
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 05:25am EDT 

Redington India Ltd : Redington India Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit after tax 1 billion rupees . Redington India Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 97.26 billion rupees .Redington India Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 971.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 83.81 billion rupees.  Full Article

Redington India incorporates step down unit Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 06:27am EDT 

Redington India Ltd : Incorporated a step down subsidiary Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions Limited through unit proconnect supply chain solutions .  Full Article

Redington India June-qtr consol profit rises 13.2 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 02:57am EDT 

Redington India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 930.8 million rupees; consol net sales 96.33 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 822.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 75.70 billion rupees .  Full Article

Redington India March-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 03:41am EDT 

Redington India Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.23 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 104.74 billion rupees versus 82.02 billion rupees year ago . Given in principle approval for proposed merger of unit Cadensworph (India) Ltd with co from April 1, 2016 . Recommends dividend of INR 2.10 per share .  Full Article

Redington India unit buys additional 10 pct stake from Linkplus shareholder
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 08:54am EDT 

Redington India Ltd : Unit RGF has acquired additional 10 percent stake from shareholder of Linkplus for $1.15 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Redington (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Redington (India) June-qtr consol profit up 5.7 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 984 million rupees versus 931 million rupees last year

» More REDI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials