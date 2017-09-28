Edition:
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.BO)

REDY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

2,388.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.25 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs2,384.75
Open
Rs2,351.05
Day's High
Rs2,388.00
Day's Low
Rs2,351.05
Volume
2,672
Avg. Vol
63,121
52-wk High
Rs3,394.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,901.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 12:59am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Says gets EIR from U.S. FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit 1, Andhra Pradesh.  Full Article

Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations​
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 03:00am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ::FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre with no observations​.  Full Article

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says Regulatory Authority of Germany concludes audit of facility
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 01:36am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Regulatory Authority of Germany concluded audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam.Says products manufactured at facility not currently exported to EU.Audit of formulations manufacturing facility concluded with zero critical and 6 major observations.Says co to submit corrective and preventive action plan to authorities.Facility's compliance with CAPA and other regulations will be reviewed again by regulator by Nov 2018.  Full Article

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces launch of two drugs in U.S. market
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 02:04am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Says announces launch of bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP (XL) in U.S. Market.Says announces launch of metaxalone tablets, USP in U.S. market.  Full Article

Dr.Reddy's Labs says overall impact on financials of settlement disputes with Vivus not likely to be material
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 05:32am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item regarding settling patent row with vivus.Co confirms reaching settlement with Vivus.Overall impact on co's financials of settlement of patent disputes with Vivus not likely to be material.  Full Article

Dr.Reddy's Labs says ruling in favour of co on generic version of Suboxone doesn't infringe U.S. patents as asserted by Indivior
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 04:07am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ::U.S. court ruling in favour of co on generic version of suboxone doesn't infringe U.S. patents as asserted by Indivior .  Full Article

Indivior to appeal court rulings ANDA litigation
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :INDIVIOR TO APPEAL COURT RULINGS ANDA LITIGATION.INDIVIOR RESPONDS TO COURT RULINGS IN ANDA LITIGATION AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO APPEAL.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE HAS FOUND ASSERTED CLAIMS OF U.S. PATENT NOS. 8,017,150; 8,603,514; 8,900,497 VALID.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE FOUND DR. REDDY'S DOES NOT INFRINGE ANY ASSERTED CLAIMS OF PATENTS.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE FOUND WATSON (ACTAVIS) AND PAR DO NOT INFRINGE ASSERTED CLAIM OF '497 PATENT.COURT HAS ALSO ISSUED A SEPARATE RULING DENYING WATSON'S AND PAR'S MOTIONS TO REOPEN COURT'S JUNE 2016 JUDGMENT.COURT'S RULING ENJOINING MARKETING APPROVAL AND SALE OF WATSON'S AND PAR'S PROPOSED GENERIC PRODUCTS UNTIL EXPIRATION OF '514 PATENT IN 2024 REMAINS IN PLACE.  Full Article

Vivus reports settlement with Dr. Reddy's laboratories on qsymia patent litigation
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 04:05pm EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc ::Vivus announces settlement with Dr. Reddy's laboratories on qsymia(r) patent litigation.Vivus Inc - ‍settlement permits Dr. Reddy's to begin selling a generic version of qsymia on June 1, 2025, or earlier under certain circumstances​.Vivus - ‍in event of a launch earlier than June 1, 2025, Vivus will receive a royalty on sales of generic version of qsymia​.  Full Article

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories launches Cefixime for oral suspension, usp in the U.S.
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 01:46am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Says launch of Cefixime for oral suspension, usp in U.S. Market.  Full Article

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says class action lawsuit filed against co
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 12:39am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ::Says law firm representing an investor in co filed class action lawsuit against company its CEO, and CFO.Co cannot comment on the specific allegations in the pending litigation.Says has not yet been served with the lawsuit.Says "believes the asserted claims to be without merit".Class action lawsuit filed in U.S. district court of New Jersey for alleged violations of U.S. federal securities laws.  Full Article

BRIEF-Enorama Pharma ‍starts cooperation with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

* ‍STARTS COOPERATION WITH DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES ON SALES IN NORTH AMERICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

