Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Says gets EIR from U.S. FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit 1, Andhra Pradesh.

Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ::FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre with no observations​.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says Regulatory Authority of Germany concludes audit of facility

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Regulatory Authority of Germany concluded audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam.Says products manufactured at facility not currently exported to EU.Audit of formulations manufacturing facility concluded with zero critical and 6 major observations.Says co to submit corrective and preventive action plan to authorities.Facility's compliance with CAPA and other regulations will be reviewed again by regulator by Nov 2018.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces launch of two drugs in U.S. market

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Says announces launch of bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP (XL) in U.S. Market.Says announces launch of metaxalone tablets, USP in U.S. market.

Dr.Reddy's Labs says overall impact on financials of settlement disputes with Vivus not likely to be material

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item regarding settling patent row with vivus.Co confirms reaching settlement with Vivus.Overall impact on co's financials of settlement of patent disputes with Vivus not likely to be material.

Dr.Reddy's Labs says ruling in favour of co on generic version of Suboxone doesn't infringe U.S. patents as asserted by Indivior

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ::U.S. court ruling in favour of co on generic version of suboxone doesn't infringe U.S. patents as asserted by Indivior .

Indivior to appeal court rulings ANDA litigation

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :INDIVIOR TO APPEAL COURT RULINGS ANDA LITIGATION.INDIVIOR RESPONDS TO COURT RULINGS IN ANDA LITIGATION AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO APPEAL.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE HAS FOUND ASSERTED CLAIMS OF U.S. PATENT NOS. 8,017,150; 8,603,514; 8,900,497 VALID.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE FOUND DR. REDDY'S DOES NOT INFRINGE ANY ASSERTED CLAIMS OF PATENTS.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE FOUND WATSON (ACTAVIS) AND PAR DO NOT INFRINGE ASSERTED CLAIM OF '497 PATENT.COURT HAS ALSO ISSUED A SEPARATE RULING DENYING WATSON'S AND PAR'S MOTIONS TO REOPEN COURT'S JUNE 2016 JUDGMENT.COURT'S RULING ENJOINING MARKETING APPROVAL AND SALE OF WATSON'S AND PAR'S PROPOSED GENERIC PRODUCTS UNTIL EXPIRATION OF '514 PATENT IN 2024 REMAINS IN PLACE.

Vivus reports settlement with Dr. Reddy's laboratories on qsymia patent litigation

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc ::Vivus announces settlement with Dr. Reddy's laboratories on qsymia(r) patent litigation.Vivus Inc - ‍settlement permits Dr. Reddy's to begin selling a generic version of qsymia on June 1, 2025, or earlier under certain circumstances​.Vivus - ‍in event of a launch earlier than June 1, 2025, Vivus will receive a royalty on sales of generic version of qsymia​.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories launches Cefixime for oral suspension, usp in the U.S.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Says launch of Cefixime for oral suspension, usp in U.S. Market.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says class action lawsuit filed against co

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ::Says law firm representing an investor in co filed class action lawsuit against company its CEO, and CFO.Co cannot comment on the specific allegations in the pending litigation.Says has not yet been served with the lawsuit.Says "believes the asserted claims to be without merit".Class action lawsuit filed in U.S. district court of New Jersey for alleged violations of U.S. federal securities laws.