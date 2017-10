Red Electrica Corporacion SA (REE.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Abertis says Red Electrica expressed interest over Hispasat, no binding offers

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED AN EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RED ELECTRICA OVER HISPASAT.SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY BINDING PROPOSAL FROM RED ELECTRICA.

Red Electrica H1 net profit up 5 pct at 340.1 mln euros YoY

July 27 (Reuters) - RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA ::H1 EBITDA 769.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 754.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 340.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 323.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 987.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 968.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Red Electrica issues 200 mln euros in bonds

June 13 (Reuters) - RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA ::CARRIES OUT A BOND ISSUE IN EURO MARKET FOR 200 MILLION EUROS AT 1.00 PERCENT COUPON AND 99.454 PERCENT ISSUE PRICE, WHICH REPRESENTS 1.065 PERCENT YIELD.

Red Electrica Q1 net profit up 4.7 pct YoY

April 26 (Reuters) - Red Electrica Corporacion SA ::Q1 net profit 181.8 million euros ($199.0 million) versus 173.6 million euros year ago.Q1 EBITDA 400.8 million euros versus 392.9 million euros year ago.Q1 revenue 496.5 million euros versus 487.9 million euros year ago.

Red Electrica sees EPS annual growth of 5-6 pct under 2014-2019 plan

Red Electrica Corporacion SA : Sees EPS annual growth of 5 percent-6 percent under 2014-2019 strategic plan .Sees dividend annual growth of 7 percent under 2014-2019 strategic plan.

Red Electrica FY net profit up 5 pct YoY

Red Electrica Corporacion SA : FY net profit 636.9 million euros ($671.55 million) versus 606.0 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 1.49 billion euros versus 1.46 billion euros year ago . FY revenue 1.93 billion euros versus 1.94 billion euros year ago .Says to propose complementary dividend of 0.6205 euro gross per share, which will be paid on July 3.

Red Electrica acquires Peru's Redesur

Red Electrica SA :Red Electrica Group buys, through Red Electrica Internacional, 45 percent of Redesur shares, acquiring the total share capital of the company.

Red Electrica to pay gross dividend of 0.2382 euro per share

Red Electrica Corporacion SA :Says to pay dividend of 0.2382 euro ($0.2468) gross per share on Jan. 5, 2017.

Red Electrica confirms 2014-2019 objectives

Red Electrica Corporacion SA : Says confirms 2014-2019 objectives . Sees 2014-2019 investments in consolidated activities at 3.58 billion euros ($3.98 billion) .Sees 2014-2019 new investment opportunities at 1 billion euros.