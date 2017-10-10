RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust :RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - RioCan is authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 32.5 million of its units for cancellation over next 12 months​.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan intends to fund purchases out of its available cash and undrawn credit facilities​.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan may begin to purchase units on or about October 20, 2017 and bid will terminate on October 19, 2018​.

Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍up to $42 million​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan will own an undivided 50% interest in commercial component​.

RioCan REIT secures surrender agreement with Sears for Riocan Oakville location

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :RioCan REIT announces agreements with Sears Canada at Riocan Oakville place and Garden City shopping centre.RioCan - co, Hudson Bay Company secured surrender agreement with Sears for its location at Riocan Oakville place, in Oakville, Ontario for fee of $4 million​.RioCan - ‍at Garden City shopping centre, co, Bayfield Realty advisors entered agreement to buy freehold interest in Sears location for price of $8 million​.

RioCan REIT plans to sell about 100 properties located primarily across Canada over next two to three years

Oct 2 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust :RioCan REIT - plans to sell approximately 100 properties located primarily in secondary markets across Canada over next two to three years.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - sale expected to generate total net proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says suspends distribution reinvestment plan effective November 1, 2017.RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - proceeds of sale to be used to repurchase units under normal course issuer bid and fund its development program.​.

RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT EPLACE

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON EPLACE, ITS LANDMARK MIXED-USE TRANSIT ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT IN MIDTOWN TORONTO.‍EPLACE PROJECT IS ON TRACK TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED IN LATE 2018 OR EARLY 2019​.‍ON COMPLETION, RIOCAN WILL PURCHASE REMAINING 50% INTEREST IN RENTAL RESIDENTIAL TOWER​.‍TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR REMAINING 50% INTEREST IN RENTAL TOWER​ IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $95 TO $105 MILLION.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Q2 EPS $0.47

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust ::Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results for the second quarter 2017 with 8.5 pct growth in operating income and committed occupancy of 96.7 pct.Revenue increased 3.6 pct for Q2 to $286 million as compared to $276 million for q2 of 2016.Qtrly same property noi grew by 1.9 pct, or $3.0 million in q2 as compared to same period in 2016.Qtrly earnings per share $0.47.Qtrly ffo $0.45 per unit.

Riocan REIT provides an update on its capital recycling program

July 4 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust : :Riocan REIT provides an update on its capital recycling program.Completed sale of its Cambie Street Property in Vancouver, B.C. for a sale price of $94.2 million.Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust- Entered firm agreement to sell portfolio of 6 chartered bank branches located in B.C. at price of $30.3 million.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Qi Tang as CFO

June 8 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ::RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces appointment of Qi Tang as Chief Financial Officer.Has promoted Qi Tang to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RioCan effective June 8, 2017.

Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation

May 23 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust : :Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation.Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - announce signing of firm agreement on May 17, 2017, with Riocan selling a 50pct interest in Sunnybrook Plaza at price of $26.3 million.Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - partners will share in development costs on a 50/50 basis with transaction set to close in June 2017.Riocan - Riocan will continue to act as interim property manager until redevelopment commences, and will act as retail property manager on completion.Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - concert will act as both development manager and property manager for residential portion of property.

RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations

May 12 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust :Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%.Riocan real estate investment trust - revenue increased 2.1% for q1 to $290 million as compared to $284 million for q1 of 2016.Q1 earnings per share c$0.50 from continuing operations.Riocan real estate investment trust - same property noi grew by 1.5%, or $2.5 million in q1 as compared to same period in 2016.