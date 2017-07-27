Relx PLC (REL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Relx says to buy back shares worth up to 160 million stg

July 27 (Reuters) - Relx Plc ::Will implement a programme to repurchase shares up to value of 160 million stg in total between 27 July 2017 and 5 December 2017.Purpose of programme is to reduce capital of companies, intend that shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Relx posts H1 adjusted operating profit of 1.15 bln pounds

July 27 (Reuters) - RELX PLC ::H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 1.154 BILLION STG.UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH +4%; H1 REPORTED TOTAL £3,718M/EUR 4,313M.UNDERLYING ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH +5%; H1 TOTAL £1,154M/EUR 1,339M.INTERIM DIVIDEND GROWTH: +14% TO 11.70P FOR RELX PLC.£500M OF SHARE BUYBACKS COMPLETED IN H1, FURTHER £200M TO BE DEPLOYED IN H2.£500M OF SHARE BUYBACKS COMPLETED IN H1, FURTHER £200M TO BE DEPLOYED IN H2."AS WE ENTER SECOND HALF OF 2017, KEY BUSINESS TRENDS ARE UNCHANGED"."CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL DELIVER ANOTHER YEAR OF UNDERLYING REVENUE, PROFIT, AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2017".

Relx reaffirms full-year outlook

April 19 (Reuters) - Relx Plc ::Reaffirming outlook for full year.Key business trends so far in 2017 are consistent with same period in 2016.We are confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017..

Relx proposes full year dividend growth

Relx Nv : Proposes full year dividend growth: +21% to 35.95 pounds for Relx plc; +5% to 0.423 euro for Relx NV . FY underlying adjusted operating profit growth +6%; full year total 2,114 million pounds / 2,579 million euros ($2.72 billion) . FY underlying revenue growth +4%; full year reported total 6,895 million pounds / 8,412 million euros . FY reported operating profit 1,708 million pounds (1,497 million euros); 2,084 million pounds (2,066 million euros) . Says confident will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017 .FY net profit 1.42 billion euros versus 1.39 billion euros a year ago.

Relx announces non-discretionary share buy-back program

Relx Plc : Relx NV - will implement an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to repurchase their respective ordinary shares up to value of £100 million ($126.49 million) .Relx NV - to buyback shares between 1 January 2017 and 20 February 2017.

Relx reiterates outlook after maintaining 4 pct growth rate

Relx Plc : Underlying revenue growth +4 percent in first nine months of 2016 . Completed approximately 670 million pounds of previously announced 700 million pounds share buyback, with remainder to be deployed by year end . Full year outlook is unchanged . Confident that we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016 . Scientific, technical & medical underlying revenue growth +2 percent . Risk & business analytics underlying revenue growth +9 percent . Legal underlying revenue growth +2 percent .Exhibitions underlying revenue growth +5 percent.

Relx H1 profit rises to 714 mln euros

Relx NV : H1 +4 percent underlying revenue growth . H1 revenue of 3,257 million pounds/4,169 million euros ($4.61 billion); underlying growth +4 pct - Reuters poll: 3.16 billion pounds . H1 adjusted operating profit of 1,003 million pounds/1,284 million euros; underlying growth +6 pct - Reuters poll (EBITDA): 963 million pounds . H1 reported net profit 714 million euros versus 631 million euros a year ago - Reuters poll: 682 million pounds .Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016.

RELX PLC proposes dividend and gives FY 2016 guidance

RELX PLC:Proposes full year dividend increase of +14% to 29.7p.Says it will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in FY 2016.