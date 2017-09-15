Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Religare Enterprises says NCLT declined to stay infusion of 5 bln rupees in Religare Capital Markets‍​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd :NCLT declined to stay resolution passed by co's shareholders to infuse 5 billion rupees in Religare Capital Markets ‍​.

Religare Enterprises says unit executed agreements to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd ::Says unit RGAM Investment Advisers executed agreements to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors.

India's Religare Enterprises June-qtr loss widens

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd ::June quarter net loss 473.9 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 25.7 million rupees.Net loss in June quarter last year was 258.4 million rupees ;total revenue was 139.8 million rupees.Says approves raising of funds up to inr 5 billion via issuance of ncds on private placement basis.

Religare Enterprises says Nalin Nayyar has stepped down as interim CEO

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says Nalin Nayyar has stepped down as interim CEO with effect from march 22, 2017 .Says Maninder Singh has been elevated as group CEO.

Religare Enterprises posts Dec-qtr loss

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 432.8 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 70.4 million rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.28 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 204.3 million rupees.

Religare Enterprises unit enters deal to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Religare Enterprises - RGAM Investment Advisers entered into definitive agreements for the divestment of its stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cerestra Advisors Limited .Religare enterprises ltd says transaction expected to be closed by feb 28, 2017.

Religare Enterprises approves scheme for merger of 11 units with co

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says board approved scheme of amalgamation where 11 units of co will merge with/into Religare .Says existing holding company structure to continue.

Religare Enterprises appoints Nalin Nayyar as interim CEO

Religare Enterprises Ltd :Says appointment of Nalin Nayyar as interim chief executive officer (interim-ceo).

Religare Enterprises says unit completes exit from Landmark Partners LLC

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Religare Global Asset Management Inc., USA, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has completed its exit from Landmark Partners LLC .

Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 bln rupees

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to change designation of Sunil Godhwani from chairman & managing director to whole time director & CEO .