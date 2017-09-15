Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)
46.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs2.50 (+5.73%)
Rs43.65
Rs43.95
Rs48.00
Rs43.50
1,124,072
1,438,704
Rs288.00
Rs34.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Religare Enterprises says NCLT declined to stay infusion of 5 bln rupees in Religare Capital Markets
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises says unit executed agreements to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd
India's Religare Enterprises June-qtr loss widens
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises says Nalin Nayyar has stepped down as interim CEO
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises posts Dec-qtr loss
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises unit enters deal to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises approves scheme for merger of 11 units with co
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises appoints Nalin Nayyar as interim CEO
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises says unit completes exit from Landmark Partners LLC
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 bln rupees
Religare Enterprises Ltd
BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs
* Says raised funds through issue of NCDs for an amount worth 300 million rupees