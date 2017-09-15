Edition:
United States

Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

RELG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

46.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+5.73%)
Prev Close
Rs43.65
Open
Rs43.95
Day's High
Rs48.00
Day's Low
Rs43.50
Volume
1,124,072
Avg. Vol
1,438,704
52-wk High
Rs288.00
52-wk Low
Rs34.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Religare Enterprises says NCLT declined to stay infusion of 5 bln rupees in Religare Capital Markets‍​
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 07:30am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd :NCLT declined to stay resolution passed by co's shareholders to infuse 5 billion rupees in Religare Capital Markets ‍​.  Full Article

Religare Enterprises says unit executed agreements to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 07:01am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd ::Says unit RGAM Investment Advisers executed agreements to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors.  Full Article

India's Religare Enterprises June-qtr loss widens
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 08:21am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd ::June quarter net loss 473.9 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 25.7 million rupees.Net loss in June quarter last year was 258.4 million rupees ;total revenue was 139.8 million rupees.Says approves raising of funds up to inr 5 billion via issuance of ncds on private placement basis.  Full Article

Religare Enterprises says Nalin Nayyar has stepped down as interim CEO
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 09:14am EDT 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says Nalin Nayyar has stepped down as interim CEO with effect from march 22, 2017 .Says Maninder Singh has been elevated as group CEO.  Full Article

Religare Enterprises posts Dec-qtr loss
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 03:42am EST 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 432.8 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 70.4 million rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.28 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 204.3 million rupees.  Full Article

Religare Enterprises unit enters deal to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors
Friday, 6 Jan 2017 02:03am EST 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Religare Enterprises - RGAM Investment Advisers entered into definitive agreements for the divestment of its stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cerestra Advisors Limited .Religare enterprises ltd says transaction expected to be closed by feb 28, 2017.  Full Article

Religare Enterprises approves scheme for merger of 11 units with co
Tuesday, 27 Dec 2016 07:58am EST 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says board approved scheme of amalgamation where 11 units of co will merge with/into Religare .Says existing holding company structure to continue.  Full Article

Religare Enterprises appoints Nalin Nayyar as interim CEO
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 02:50am EDT 

Religare Enterprises Ltd :Says appointment of Nalin Nayyar as interim chief executive officer (interim-ceo).  Full Article

Religare Enterprises says unit completes exit from Landmark Partners LLC
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 03:00am EDT 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Religare Global Asset Management Inc., USA, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has completed its exit from Landmark Partners LLC .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 bln rupees
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 04:33am EDT 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to change designation of Sunil Godhwani from chairman & managing director to whole time director & CEO .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises Ltd News

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs

* Says raised funds through issue of NCDs for an amount worth 300 million rupees

» More RELG.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials