Edition:
United States

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.BO)

RELI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

910.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.40 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs913.75
Open
Rs916.70
Day's High
Rs921.75
Day's Low
Rs903.25
Volume
278,563
Avg. Vol
790,968
52-wk High
Rs921.75
52-wk Low
Rs466.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 09:13am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​.Reliance Industries exec says started manufacturing Jio phones in India‍​.Reliance Industries exec says capex for Jio will be around 70 billion rupees per quarter over next few qtrs.Reliance Industries exec says Jio's equity is currently 900 billion rupees.  Full Article

Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 08:06am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm::Sept quarter Reliance Jio net loss 2.71 billion rupees versus loss 39 million rupees.Sept quarter Reliance Jio revenue from operations 61.47 billion rupees.Reliance Jio subscriber base 138.6 million as of Sept 30.Sept quarter Reliance Jio ARPU INR 156.4/sub per month.Sept quarter Reliance Jio net subscriber addition of 15.3 million.  Full Article

Reliance Industries Sept qtr gross refining margin of $12 per bbl
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 08:06am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Says gross refining margin (GRM) of $12.0/bbl for sept quarter‍​.8 wells in d1-d3, 3 wells in MA under production at KG-D6 block; efforts to sustain well life to maximize recovery underway‍​.Outstanding debt as on sept 30, 2017 was 2.14 trln rupees.Cash & cash equivalents as on 30th september 2017 were at 770.14 billion rupees compared to 772.26 billion rupees as on 31st march 2017.‍​.Reliance has started operations of new ROGC cracker, MEG and LLDPE plants at Jamnagar; currently, plants are under stabilization.Awards for long-leads have commenced for R-cluster; bid evaluation, negotiations for other contracts are in advanced stages.  Full Article

India's Reliance Industries Sept qtr profit up about 7 pct
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 07:53am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 82.65 billion rupees versus profit of 77.04 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 88.05 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 717.61 billion rupees versus 643.44 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol net profit 81.09 billion rupees versus 72.09 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 950.85 billion rupees versus 816.51 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Reliance Industries signs agreement for sale of assets in Marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 06:11am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Says Reliance signs agreement for sale of its assets in marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​.Says additionally, co could get contingent payments of up to $11.25 million in aggregate.Says deal for $126 million.Says the assets were sold to BKV Chelsea, LLC.Says Citigroup Global Markets, Inc acted as financial advisor to co, Haynes and Boone served as legal counsel.Says deal expected to close by end of third quarter of FY 2018.  Full Article

Reliance Industries allots 3.08 bln bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 04:12am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Reliance Industries -allots 3.08 billion shares as bonus shares, in ratio of 1:1.  Full Article

Reliance Industries seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 01:39am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares.Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital.  Full Article

Fitch says Jio's cheap handset to expand India's 4G market
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 05:38am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Fitch on India's Jio::Jio's cheap handset to expand India's 4g market.maintain a negative outlook on the Indian telecoms sector.Jio is likely to boost its revenue market share from 3%-4% to more than 10% in 2018.Fitch on India's Jio says cheap handset would add 3%-4% to annual industry revenue if adopted by at least 100 million subscribers, which appears likely.  Full Article

Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 03:28am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd chairman says::Announces a bonus share issue of 1:1.Refinery off gas cracker at Jamnagar, Gujarat will be commissioned in next few weeks.Shale gas venture in the U.S. to be rationalised.First gas from new investments from KG D6 will come from mid 2020.Over next 12 months, network of retail stores will go to tier 2 and tier 3 cities.10 years from now, reliance plans to become one among top fifty companies in the world.Company plans to earn one trillion rupees of operating profit over next few years.Have set targets of profitability from new businesses.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel terms Reliance Jio allegations false
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 08:52am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Bharti Airtel -"by proposing transition to 'bill and keep' regime with zero MTC, Reliance Jio wants to simply transfer its cost to Airtel and other operators".Bharti Airtel says as per current estimates, cost for "bill and keep" with zero MTC would be to tune of INR 150 billion to INR 200 billion per year for industry.Bharti Airtel - cost transfer will allow Reliance Jio to price its services in a predatory manner to kill rest of industry and create a monopoly.Bharti Airtel - "allegations made by Reliance Jio regarding Airtel earning excess revenue from MTC are not only false but laughable".  Full Article

Reliance Industries Ltd News

Photo

Venezuela's deteriorating oil quality riles major refiners

CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.

» More RELI.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials