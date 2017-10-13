Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​.Reliance Industries exec says started manufacturing Jio phones in India‍​.Reliance Industries exec says capex for Jio will be around 70 billion rupees per quarter over next few qtrs.Reliance Industries exec says Jio's equity is currently 900 billion rupees.

Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm::Sept quarter Reliance Jio net loss 2.71 billion rupees versus loss 39 million rupees.Sept quarter Reliance Jio revenue from operations 61.47 billion rupees.Reliance Jio subscriber base 138.6 million as of Sept 30.Sept quarter Reliance Jio ARPU INR 156.4/sub per month.Sept quarter Reliance Jio net subscriber addition of 15.3 million.

Reliance Industries Sept qtr gross refining margin of $12 per bbl

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Says gross refining margin (GRM) of $12.0/bbl for sept quarter‍​.8 wells in d1-d3, 3 wells in MA under production at KG-D6 block; efforts to sustain well life to maximize recovery underway‍​.Outstanding debt as on sept 30, 2017 was 2.14 trln rupees.Cash & cash equivalents as on 30th september 2017 were at 770.14 billion rupees compared to 772.26 billion rupees as on 31st march 2017.‍​.Reliance has started operations of new ROGC cracker, MEG and LLDPE plants at Jamnagar; currently, plants are under stabilization.Awards for long-leads have commenced for R-cluster; bid evaluation, negotiations for other contracts are in advanced stages.

India's Reliance Industries Sept qtr profit up about 7 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 82.65 billion rupees versus profit of 77.04 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 88.05 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 717.61 billion rupees versus 643.44 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol net profit 81.09 billion rupees versus 72.09 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 950.85 billion rupees versus 816.51 billion rupees last year.

Reliance Industries signs agreement for sale of assets in Marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Says Reliance signs agreement for sale of its assets in marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​.Says additionally, co could get contingent payments of up to $11.25 million in aggregate.Says deal for $126 million.Says the assets were sold to BKV Chelsea, LLC.Says Citigroup Global Markets, Inc acted as financial advisor to co, Haynes and Boone served as legal counsel.Says deal expected to close by end of third quarter of FY 2018.

Reliance Industries allots 3.08 bln bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Reliance Industries -allots 3.08 billion shares as bonus shares, in ratio of 1:1.

Reliance Industries seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares.Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital.

Fitch says Jio's cheap handset to expand India's 4G market

July 24 (Reuters) - Fitch on India's Jio::Jio's cheap handset to expand India's 4g market.maintain a negative outlook on the Indian telecoms sector.Jio is likely to boost its revenue market share from 3%-4% to more than 10% in 2018.Fitch on India's Jio says cheap handset would add 3%-4% to annual industry revenue if adopted by at least 100 million subscribers, which appears likely.

Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue

July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd chairman says::Announces a bonus share issue of 1:1.Refinery off gas cracker at Jamnagar, Gujarat will be commissioned in next few weeks.Shale gas venture in the U.S. to be rationalised.First gas from new investments from KG D6 will come from mid 2020.Over next 12 months, network of retail stores will go to tier 2 and tier 3 cities.10 years from now, reliance plans to become one among top fifty companies in the world.Company plans to earn one trillion rupees of operating profit over next few years.Have set targets of profitability from new businesses.

Bharti Airtel terms Reliance Jio allegations false

July 20 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Bharti Airtel -"by proposing transition to 'bill and keep' regime with zero MTC, Reliance Jio wants to simply transfer its cost to Airtel and other operators".Bharti Airtel says as per current estimates, cost for "bill and keep" with zero MTC would be to tune of INR 150 billion to INR 200 billion per year for industry.Bharti Airtel - cost transfer will allow Reliance Jio to price its services in a predatory manner to kill rest of industry and create a monopoly.Bharti Airtel - "allegations made by Reliance Jio regarding Airtel earning excess revenue from MTC are not only false but laughable".