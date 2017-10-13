Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm::Sept quarter Reliance Jio net loss 2.71 billion rupees versus loss 39 million rupees.Sept quarter Reliance Jio revenue from operations 61.47 billion rupees.Reliance Jio subscriber base 138.6 million as of Sept 30.Sept quarter Reliance Jio ARPU INR 156.4/sub per month.Sept quarter Reliance Jio net subscriber addition of 15.3 million. Full Article
Reliance Industries Sept qtr gross refining margin of $12 per bbl
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
India's Reliance Industries Sept qtr profit up about 7 pct
Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Industries signs agreement for sale of assets in Marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Industries allots 3.08 bln bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Industries seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
Fitch says Jio's cheap handset to expand India's 4G market
July 24 (Reuters) - Fitch on India's Jio::Jio's cheap handset to expand India's 4g market.maintain a negative outlook on the Indian telecoms sector.Jio is likely to boost its revenue market share from 3%-4% to more than 10% in 2018.Fitch on India's Jio says cheap handset would add 3%-4% to annual industry revenue if adopted by at least 100 million subscribers, which appears likely. Full Article
Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue
July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
Bharti Airtel terms Reliance Jio allegations false
July 20 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.