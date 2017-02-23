Edition:
Relx NV (RELN.AS)

RELN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

18.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€18.59
Open
€18.64
Day's High
€18.68
Day's Low
€18.57
Volume
1,759,673
Avg. Vol
1,912,021
52-wk High
€18.99
52-wk Low
€13.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Relx proposes full year dividend growth
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 02:47am EST 

Relx Nv : Proposes full year dividend growth: +21% to 35.95 pounds for Relx plc; +5% to 0.423 euro for Relx NV . FY underlying adjusted operating profit growth +6%; full year total 2,114 million pounds / 2,579 million euros ($2.72 billion) . FY underlying revenue growth +4%; full year reported total 6,895 million pounds / 8,412 million euros . FY reported operating profit 1,708 million pounds (1,497 million euros); 2,084 million pounds (2,066 million euros) . Says confident will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017 .FY net profit 1.42 billion euros versus 1.39 billion euros a year ago.  Full Article

Relx announces non-discretionary share buy-back program
Thursday, 8 Dec 2016 02:00am EST 

Relx Plc : Relx NV - will implement an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to repurchase their respective ordinary shares up to value of £100 million ($126.49 million) .Relx NV - to buyback shares between 1 January 2017 and 20 February 2017.  Full Article

Relx H1 profit rises to 714 mln euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 02:12am EDT 

Relx NV : H1 +4 percent underlying revenue growth . H1 revenue of 3,257 million pounds/4,169 million euros ($4.61 billion); underlying growth +4 pct - Reuters poll: 3.16 billion pounds . H1 adjusted operating profit of 1,003 million pounds/1,284 million euros; underlying growth +6 pct - Reuters poll (EBITDA): 963 million pounds . H1 reported net profit 714 million euros versus 631 million euros a year ago - Reuters poll: 682 million pounds .Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016.  Full Article

Relx comments on FY 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 20 Apr 2016 06:00am EDT 

Relx NV:Sees another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in FY 2016.Says trends in Q1 of 2016 were consistent with 2015 across its business.  Full Article

Relx NV issues FY 2016 financial guidance
Wednesday, 24 Feb 2016 07:00pm EST 

Relx NV:Proposed full year dividend growth: +14 pct to 29.7p for Relx PLC; +5 pct to 0.403 euros for Relx NV ‍​.500 million pounds of share buybacks completed in 2015; announcing total of 700 million pounds for 2016‍​.Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in FY 2016.  Full Article

Fitch Affirms RELX at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

