Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RELV.NS)

India's Reliance Naval & Engineering Sept-qtr loss widens

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltd :Sept quarter loss 1.51 billion rupees versus loss of 1.16 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 832.9 million rupees versus 986.5 million rupees rupees year ago.Says approves rights issue of up to 15 billion rupees ‍​.

Reliance Defence & Engineering approves appointment of Nikhil Jain as CFO

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Defence And Engineering Ltd ::Says approved appointment of Nikhil Jain as chief financial officer ('CFO').

Reliance Defence & Engineering seeks members' nod to change co's name to Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Defence And Engineering Ltd :Seeks members' nod to change the name of the company to Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited.

India's Reliance Defence & Engineering launches 2 Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels

July 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Defence And Engineering Ltd ::Says launched first two Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVS) NS001 & NS002 at their shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat.Says two NOPVS are a part of five ships under P-21 project of Indian Navy..Engaged in construction of one training ship and fourteen Fast Petrol Vessels (FPVS) for Indian Cost Guard..

Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme

May 2 (Reuters) - Reliance Defence And Engineering Ltd :Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme.Says door-to-door tenure of RDEL's term loans stands extended to 18 years.Says RInfra through its subsidiary has increased its shareholding in RDEL to nearly 31%.Says RDEL's existing debt of about INR 6.50 billion will be converted into shares at INR 59.35 per share.

Reliance Defence & Engineering posts March-qtr loss

Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd : March quarter net loss 1.40 billion rupees versus profit 1.02 billion rupees year ago . March quarter total revenue 2.51 billion rupees versus 1.15 billion rupees year ago .Says revalidation and approval of rights issue of inr 12 billion.

Reliance Infra says Reliance Defence, STRATA Manufacturing sign MoU

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd : Says Reliance Defence and Strata Manufacturing, UAE sign MoU . Says STRATA to explore new opportunities for global collaboration on aerospace manufacturing . Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park is being considered by Reliance Defence limited for a new facility .Says Reliance to enter aircraft composites market; opportunities to tap indian offset frameworks.

BOMESC Offshore Engineering's share trade to debut on Nov 22 in Shanghai

BOMESC Offshore Engineering Co Ltd :Says its share trade to debut on Nov 22 in Shanghai.