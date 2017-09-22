Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Remgro says ‍proposed disposal of 25.75% shareholding in Unilever SA

Sept 22 (Reuters) - REMGRO LTD ::‍PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 25.75% SHAREHOLDING IN UNILEVER SA AND ACQUISITION OF SOUTHERN AFRICA SPREADS PORTFOLIO​.‍DEAL'S CONSIDERATION OF ZAR 11.9 BILLION​.ROBERTSONS HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC GROUP OF COMPANIES.EXPECTED CLOSING DATE OF TRANSACTION IS IN Q1 OF 2018.CASH PROCEEDS WILL BE USED BY REMGRO FOR INVESTMENT AND/OR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PURPOSES.REMGRO - ‍PRIOR TO COMPLETION, CO WILL RECEIVE FINAL DIVIDEND FROM UNILEVER SA FY 2017 AND A PROPORTIONAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FY 2018​.REMGRO - AGREEMENT WHEREBY CO'S HOLDING OF 25.75% IN UNILEVER SOUTH AFRICA WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR FULL OWNERSHIP OF UNILEVER SPREADS BUSINESS IN SOUTHERN AFRICA.REMGRO NOMINATED DIRECTOR J J DU TOIT WILL RESIGN FROM UNILEVER SA BOARD WHEN TRANSACTION BECOMES EFFECTIVE.

Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure

June 22 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd ::Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure.Proposed transaction will dismantle multi-tiered ownership structure above Distell.Leave Distell shareholders with exactly same economic interest in New Distell.Proposed restructuring increase free float in New Distell on stock exchange operated by Jse Limited.Proposed transaction will result in control of New Distell vesting in Remgro Limited through issuance of Unlisted Voting B shares in New Distell to Remgro.Says Remgro is also supportive of proposed transaction, but will not be entitled to vote on proposed transaction.

Remgro expects HY HEPS to be between 852.3 cents-887.5 cents

Remgro Ltd :reported HEPS for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to be between 852.3 cents and 887.5 cents.

Remgro says co and Capevine to hold a pre-emptive right to purchase shares in Distell

Remgro Limited : Remgro shareholders are referred to circular dated 15 July relating to increase in number of company's authorised ordinary shares . No agreement regarding potential acquisition has been reached, and Remgro will only exercise its pre-emptive right on commercially appropriate terms . Proposed rights issue will provide company with cash resources and flexibility to capitalise on attractive investment opportunities . Remgro and Capevin Holdings Limited hold a pre- emptive right to purchase these shares in Distell . Any surplus cash not utilised for strategic opportunities may also be used to repay Remgro's existing debt . Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new ordinary shares .Rights issue at a subscription price of r192.50 per rights issue share, representing an aggregate amount for all rights issue shares of 9,261.3 million rand.