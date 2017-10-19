Renault SA (RENA.PA)

Edition:
83.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.20 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
€84.70
Open
€85.01
Day's High
€85.07
Day's Low
€83.50
Volume
1,514,637
Avg. Vol
920,503
52-wk High
€90.76
52-wk Low
€71.92

Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 06:42am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault ::* Shares fall by more than 2 pct.* Nissan <7201.T> said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants. nL8N1MU3BW.* Renault owns around 43 pct of Nissan.  Full Article

Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 03:47am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Renault ::Buying 25 percent stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix.Jedlix specialises in "smartcharging" of electric vehicles.Renaut launching new 'ZE Smart Charge' app with Jedlix.  Full Article

Renault buys Nissan's stake in JV Alliance Rostec
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 11:55am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Renault statement::Groupe Renault has acquired the 9.15 pct stake that its alliance partner Nissan owns in JV. Alliance Rostec auto b.v, the major shareholder of AVTOVAZ PJSC with 64.6 pct of its capital..  Full Article

Ferrovial and Renault to set up car sharing service in Madrid
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 06:25am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FERROVIAL SA ::SAYS FERROVIAL SERVICES AND RENAULT HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT CAR SHARING SERVICE IN MADRID.  Full Article

Renault signs a new joint venture in Iran
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 05:50am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Renault ::RENAULT SA - GROUPE RENAULT SIGNS A NEW JOINT VENTURE IN IRAN.GROUPE RENAULT, IDRO AND PARTO NEGIN NASEH CO ANNOUNCE THE CREATION OF A NEW JOINT VENTURE COMPANY IN IRAN.RENAULT WILL BE THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF JV.SAYS SIGNING OF THIS NEW JOINT VENTURE REINFORCES STRATEGIC CHOICES WE HAVE MADE IN IRAN AND WILL OPEN NEW PERSPECTIVES IN A 2 MILLION VEHICLE MARKET PROJECTED IN 2020.PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE COMPANY WILL INCLUDE A PLANT WITH AN INITIAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 150,000 VEHICLES A YEAR.  Full Article

French car registrations up 10.93 percent in July - ccfa
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 08:58pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Renault Sa :French car registrations +10.93 percent to 147,523 in July; psa +12.71 percent, renault +13.08 percent .Over the first seven months of 2017, a total of 1,282,790 new private cars were registered, an increase of 3.83 percent.  Full Article

Renault teams with Microsoft and VISEO on digital car maintenance book prototype‍​
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 04:14am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - RENAULT ::GROUPE RENAULT TEAMS WITH MICROSOFT AND VISEO TO CREATE DIGITAL CAR MAINTENANCE BOOK PROTOTYPE‍​.  Full Article

Romanian carmaker Dacia recalls 2,032 cars to fix horn issue
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 07:30am EDT 

BUCHAREST, July 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s agency for consumer protection (ANPC):Says carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault RENA.PA is recalling 2,032 Duster SUVs in Romania to fix an issue with the horn's electric wiring. .Says Dacia has identified the possibility of incorrect sizing of the horn's electrical wire system which could cause loss of function or smoke..Says issue fix would take about an hour per car..  Full Article

Renault and Sanef cooperate on solutions for autonomous vehicles
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 05:15am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - RENAULT ::GROUPE RENAULT AND SANEF ANNOUNCE THEIR COOPERATION IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED SOLUTIONS FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES.EXPERIMENTS ARE CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT TO STUDY THE PASS-THROUGH OF TOLL BARRIERS AND WORK ZONES BY AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES.‍​.  Full Article

Renault Nissan confirms synergy target for 2018
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 02:27am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Renault Sa :Renault-Nissan alliance confirms annual synergies rise 16% to €5 billion in 2016.Renault nissan confirms alliance on track to deliver synergies of at least €5.5 billion in 2018.  Full Article

Photo

Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks to address misconduct in its final inspection procedures that led to a major recall, it said on Thursday.

