Renault SA (RENA.PA)

Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault ::* Shares fall by more than 2 pct.* Nissan <7201.T> said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants. nL8N1MU3BW.* Renault owns around 43 pct of Nissan.

Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Renault ::Buying 25 percent stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix.Jedlix specialises in "smartcharging" of electric vehicles.Renaut launching new 'ZE Smart Charge' app with Jedlix.

Renault buys Nissan's stake in JV Alliance Rostec

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Renault statement::Groupe Renault has acquired the 9.15 pct stake that its alliance partner Nissan owns in JV. Alliance Rostec auto b.v, the major shareholder of AVTOVAZ PJSC with 64.6 pct of its capital..

Ferrovial and Renault to set up car sharing service in Madrid

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FERROVIAL SA ::SAYS FERROVIAL SERVICES AND RENAULT HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT CAR SHARING SERVICE IN MADRID.

Renault signs a new joint venture in Iran

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Renault ::RENAULT SA - GROUPE RENAULT SIGNS A NEW JOINT VENTURE IN IRAN.GROUPE RENAULT, IDRO AND PARTO NEGIN NASEH CO ANNOUNCE THE CREATION OF A NEW JOINT VENTURE COMPANY IN IRAN.RENAULT WILL BE THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF JV.SAYS SIGNING OF THIS NEW JOINT VENTURE REINFORCES STRATEGIC CHOICES WE HAVE MADE IN IRAN AND WILL OPEN NEW PERSPECTIVES IN A 2 MILLION VEHICLE MARKET PROJECTED IN 2020.PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE COMPANY WILL INCLUDE A PLANT WITH AN INITIAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 150,000 VEHICLES A YEAR.

French car registrations up 10.93 percent in July - ccfa

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Renault Sa :French car registrations +10.93 percent to 147,523 in July; psa +12.71 percent, renault +13.08 percent .Over the first seven months of 2017, a total of 1,282,790 new private cars were registered, an increase of 3.83 percent.

Renault teams with Microsoft and VISEO on digital car maintenance book prototype‍​

July 25 (Reuters) - RENAULT ::GROUPE RENAULT TEAMS WITH MICROSOFT AND VISEO TO CREATE DIGITAL CAR MAINTENANCE BOOK PROTOTYPE‍​.

Romanian carmaker Dacia recalls 2,032 cars to fix horn issue

BUCHAREST, July 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s agency for consumer protection (ANPC):Says carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault RENA.PA is recalling 2,032 Duster SUVs in Romania to fix an issue with the horn's electric wiring. .Says Dacia has identified the possibility of incorrect sizing of the horn's electrical wire system which could cause loss of function or smoke..Says issue fix would take about an hour per car..

Renault and Sanef cooperate on solutions for autonomous vehicles

July 10 (Reuters) - RENAULT ::GROUPE RENAULT AND SANEF ANNOUNCE THEIR COOPERATION IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED SOLUTIONS FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES.EXPERIMENTS ARE CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT TO STUDY THE PASS-THROUGH OF TOLL BARRIERS AND WORK ZONES BY AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES.‍​.

Renault Nissan confirms synergy target for 2018

July 7 (Reuters) - Renault Sa :Renault-Nissan alliance confirms annual synergies rise 16% to €5 billion in 2016.Renault nissan confirms alliance on track to deliver synergies of at least €5.5 billion in 2018.