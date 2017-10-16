Repsol SA (REP.MC)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Repsol Q3 production reaches 695,000 barrels per day
Oct 16 (Reuters) - REPSOL
Repsol to submit new plan for Norway's Yme by year-end -partner
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Norway's Okea, Erik Haugane, told Reuters on the margins of an oil conference in Oslo on Wednesday: :Spain's Repsol <<
Repsol Q2 adjusted net profit up 43.8 pct YoY
July 27 (Reuters) - REPSOL
SBM Offshore announces agreement of terms for settlement on Yme insurance claim
July 17 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV
Spain's Repsol says Q2 production was 676,000 bpd
July 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol
Repsol signs agreement to increase collaboration with Gazprom Neft
July 7 (Reuters) - Repsol SA
Repsol to pay scrip dividend of 0.426 euro/right
June 8 (Reuters) - REPSOL SA
Repsol and BP discover large gas volume in Trinidad and Tobago
June 5 (Reuters) - REPSOL SA
Repsol drills dry well in the Norwegian Sea
May 12 (Reuters) - :Norway petroleum directorate says Repsol Norge AS, operator of production licence 705, has completed the drilling of wildcat well 6705/7-1 in the Norwegian Sea.The well is classified as dry.Repsol owns 40 pct of licence.Other license participants are M Vest Energy AS (30 pct) and DEA Norge (30 pct). . Full Article
Pan Pacific Petroleum to sell Vietnam interests
April 18 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Petroleum N L
CNOOC, Repsol fetch oil blocs in Brazil's round
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 China's CNOOC and Spain's Repsol fetched oil blocs in the Espírito Santo basin off the coast of Brazil in a oil round on Monday, oil regulator ANP said.