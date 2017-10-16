Repsol SA (REP.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Repsol Q3 production reaches 695,000 barrels per day

Oct 16 (Reuters) - REPSOL ::Q3 PRODUCTION 695,000 BARRELS PER DAY VERSUS 671,000 BPD YEAR AGO.Q3 REFINING MARGIN INDICATOR IN SPAIN $7.0 PER BARREL VERSUS $5.1/BARREL YEAR AGO.

Repsol to submit new plan for Norway's Yme by year-end -partner

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Norway's Okea, Erik Haugane, told Reuters on the margins of an oil conference in Oslo on Wednesday: :Spain's Repsol << >> will submit a new development plan for Norway's Yme field to authorities by year-end, and partners were looking at a possibility of installing a new jack-up platform.Okea is a partner in the field with a stake of 10 percent but would like to increase it, while Repsol has 60 percent. The companies were still negotiating, Haugane said. The other partners in the field are Poland's LOTOS << >> and Kuwait's KUFPEC.Repsol would like to remain the operator of the field. "Repsol has changed its mind (on Yme's operatorship). They see that it could be profitable, and they want to stay," said Haugane.Okea has previously said that it would like to increase the stake and become the field's operator.

Repsol Q2 adjusted net profit up 43.8 pct YoY

July 27 (Reuters) - REPSOL ::Q2 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 496 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 345 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q2 EBITDA CCS 1.46 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.17 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.NET DEBT AT 7.48 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 8.35 BILLION EUROS AT END-Q1.

SBM Offshore announces agreement of terms for settlement on Yme insurance claim

July 17 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV :SBM OFFSHORE HAS AGREED HEADS OF TERMS FOR SETTLEMENT WITH A MAJORITY GROUP OF PRIMARY LAYER INSURERS ON ITS YME INSURANCE CLAIM.‍SBM OFFSHORE WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF C. US$247 MILLION IN FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ITS CLAIM AGAINST SETTLING INSURERS​.‍CONTINUES TO PURSUE ITS CLAIM AGAINST ALL REMAINING INSURERS INCLUDING TWO EXCESS LAYERS, TRIAL OF WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE OCTOBER 2018​.‍BALANCE OF SETTLEMENT MONIES WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN SBM OFFSHORE AND REPSOL.

Spain's Repsol says Q2 production was 676,000 bpd

July 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol ::Says Q2 production was 676,000 barrels per day, down from 693,000 barrels per day in Q1.Says Q2 refining margin indicator was $6.2 per barrel.

Repsol signs agreement to increase collaboration with Gazprom Neft

July 7 (Reuters) - Repsol SA ::SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GAZPROM NEFT TO INCREASE COLLABORATION IN WEST SIBERIA.

Repsol to pay scrip dividend of 0.426 euro/right

June 8 (Reuters) - REPSOL SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WOULD PAY 0.426 EUROS GROSS PER RIGHT UNDER SCRIP DIVIDEND PROGRAM.PAYMENT DATE TO SHAREHOLDERS WHO CHOOSE PAYMENT IN CASH IS JULY 4.RIGHTS TRADING PERIOD BEGINS ON JUNE 10 AND ENDS ON JUNE 30.ESTIMATED FIRST ORDINARY TRADING SESSION OF THE NEW SHARES ON THE SPANISH STOCK EXCHANGES STARTS ON JULY 17.

Repsol and BP discover large gas volume in Trinidad and Tobago

June 5 (Reuters) - REPSOL SA ::DISCOVERS IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO ITS LARGEST VOLUME OF GAS OF THE LAST FIVE YEARS‍​.SAYS THE DISCOVERY MADE IN TWO WELLS WAS COMPLETED BY REPSOL AND ITS PARTNER BP.SAYS HAS A 30% INTEREST IN THE DISCOVERY CONSORTIUM, BPTT, WHILE THE REST BELONGS TO BP.

Repsol drills dry well in the Norwegian Sea

May 12 (Reuters) - :Norway petroleum directorate says Repsol Norge AS, operator of production licence 705, has completed the drilling of wildcat well 6705/7-1 in the Norwegian Sea.The well is classified as dry.Repsol owns 40 pct of licence.Other license participants are M Vest Energy AS (30 pct) and DEA Norge (30 pct). .

Pan Pacific Petroleum to sell Vietnam interests

April 18 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Petroleum N L :to sell Vietnam interests to Repsol.Company is actively reviewing new oil and gas opportunities as well as opportunities in other sectors.executed an agreement to sell all shares of ppp's subsidiary, pan pacific petroleum (vietnam) pty to repsol exploracion for us$5 million.."after sale PPP will be in a strong financial position with no debts and estimated cash of circa us$16 million".