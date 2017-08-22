Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd :BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE.

Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd : :BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION.

Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd :PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES.EQUITY RAISE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD PROCESS.SETTLEMENT OF NEW SHARES IS TARGETED FOR TUESDAY, 29 AUGUST 2017.PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING OF BOOK BUILD.

Resilient REIT reports FY net rental and related revenue of 1.51 bln rand

Aug 3 (Reuters) - RESILIENT REIT LTD ::FY NET RENTAL AND RELATED REVENUE OF 1.51 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.45 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 2.99 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.05 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.BOARD HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 297,07 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2017.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 686,88 CENTS.

Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu ‍​

June 1 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd and Resilient REIT Ltd ::Acquisition by Resilient REIT and Greenbay Properties on 50:50 shareholding basis of holding co of Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu for €219.25 million closed and implemented ‍​.

Resilient Reit declares six month dividend of 270.22 cents/shr

Resilient Reit Ltd : Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Dividend of 270.22 cents per share declared for interim period ended December 2016 represents a 16.2 pct increase .Retail sales growth in first four months of interim period was pedestrian, however, November and December performances were better.

Resilient REIT says full-year HEPS down 39.3 pct

Resilient REIT Ltd : Total distributions for financial year of 488.73 cents, interim: 232.46 cents and final 256.27 cents per share, up 25.1 pct . FY net rental and related revenue 1.448 billion rand versus 1.276 billion rand .FY headline earnings per share 869.66 versus 1432.25 cents.

Resilient sees FY dividend up 24-26 pct

Resilient Reit Ltd :Sees fy dividend per share between 484.43 cents and 492.24 cents per share, being between 24% and 26% higher.

Resilient Property Fund says Eagle's Eye Investments to sell 3.6 mln shares in co

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd : Eagle's Eye Investments Proprietary Limited has resolved to realise up to 3.6 million Resilient shares .Placement will be conducted as an accelerated book build by Java Capital, as bookrunner for Eagle's Eye.

Resilient Property Income says raises 1.1 bln rand via placing

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :Amount of capital to be raised was increased to zar1.1 billion through placing of 8.5 million shares at r129.00 per share.