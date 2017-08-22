Edition:
Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,176.98ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.02 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
14,190.00
Open
14,191.00
Day's High
14,280.00
Day's Low
14,048.00
Volume
479,208
Avg. Vol
446,021
52-wk High
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 06:48am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd :BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE.  Full Article

Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 05:27am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd : :BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION.  Full Article

Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 01:55am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd :PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES.EQUITY RAISE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD PROCESS.SETTLEMENT OF NEW SHARES IS TARGETED FOR TUESDAY, 29 AUGUST 2017.PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING OF BOOK BUILD.  Full Article

Resilient REIT reports FY net rental and related revenue of 1.51 bln rand
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 11:09am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - RESILIENT REIT LTD ::FY NET RENTAL AND RELATED REVENUE OF 1.51 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.45 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 2.99 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.05 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.BOARD HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 297,07 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2017.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 686,88 CENTS.  Full Article

Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu ‍​
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 03:02am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd and Resilient REIT Ltd ::Acquisition by Resilient REIT and Greenbay Properties on 50:50 shareholding basis of holding co of Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu for €219.25 million closed and implemented ‍​.  Full Article

Resilient Reit declares six month dividend of 270.22 cents/shr
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 08:34am EST 

Resilient Reit Ltd : Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Dividend of 270.22 cents per share declared for interim period ended December 2016 represents a 16.2 pct increase .Retail sales growth in first four months of interim period was pedestrian, however, November and December performances were better.  Full Article

Resilient REIT says full-year HEPS down 39.3 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 11:05am EDT 

Resilient REIT Ltd : Total distributions for financial year of 488.73 cents, interim: 232.46 cents and final 256.27 cents per share, up 25.1 pct . FY net rental and related revenue 1.448 billion rand versus 1.276 billion rand .FY headline earnings per share 869.66 versus 1432.25 cents.  Full Article

Resilient sees FY dividend up 24-26 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 02:27am EDT 

Resilient Reit Ltd :Sees fy dividend per share between 484.43 cents and 492.24 cents per share, being between 24% and 26% higher.  Full Article

Resilient Property Fund says Eagle's Eye Investments to sell 3.6 mln shares in co
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 06:16am EDT 

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd : Eagle's Eye Investments Proprietary Limited has resolved to realise up to 3.6 million Resilient shares .Placement will be conducted as an accelerated book build by Java Capital, as bookrunner for Eagle's Eye.  Full Article

Resilient Property Income says raises 1.1 bln rand via placing
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 05:55am EDT 

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :Amount of capital to be raised was increased to zar1.1 billion through placing of 8.5 million shares at r129.00 per share.  Full Article

