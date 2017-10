Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Rajesh Exports June-qtr consol profit up 10 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rajesh Exports Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 2.97 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income from operations 504.08 billion rupees versus 589.17 billion rupees year ago.

Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 7.74 bln rupees

June 29 (Reuters) - Rajesh Exports Ltd ::Says co gets export order worth 7.74 billion rupees.Says order to be completed by Oct 2017.Says co to execute order from Bangalore facility.Says co's order book at consolidated level stands at 384.19 billion rupees with the latest order to be executed by Oct.

India's Rajesh Exports March-qtr profit rises

May 26 (Reuters) - Rajesh Exports Ltd :March quarter net profit 3.32 billion rupees versus profit2.51 billion rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 542.70 billion rupees versus 559.28 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 110 percent per share.

Rajesh Exports gets export order of 11.40 bln rupees

May 19 (Reuters) - Rajesh Exports Ltd :Says Rajesh Exports secures an export order of INR 11.40 billion.Says order to be completed by sept 2017.Says got order from white label importer from UAE.

Rajesh Exports gets new export order worth 8.87 bln rupees

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Says new export order worth rs. 887 crores . Says order to be completed by july 2017 . Says to be executing order from Bangalore facility .Says order procured from global importer from UAE.

Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 7.83 bln rupees

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Says new export order worth Rs. 783 crores . Says order to be completed by July 2017 . Says order to be executed from Bangalore facility . Says order of designer range of gold, diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE .Says order book at consolidated level stands at 372.41 billion rupees which is to be executed by june 2017.

Rajesh Exports Dec qtr consol profit up about 10 pct

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 3.34 billion rupees . Rajesh Exports Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 644.86 billion rupees .Rajesh Exports Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.03 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 498.19 billion rupees.

Rajesh Exports gets export order from UAE worth 9.29 bln rupees

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports Ltd says new export order worth rs. 929 crores . Rajesh Exports Ltd says orders from UAE .Rajesh Exports Ltd says order is to be completed by March 2017.

Rajesh Exports gets order worth 7.86 bln rupees

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Gets export order worth 7.86 billion rupees . Order to be completed by March 2017 .Says order to be executed at co's manufacturing facility at bangalore.

Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 11.72 bln rupees

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures yet another export order worth Rs. 1172 crores . Said order to be completed by December 2016 .